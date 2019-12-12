The Best Way to Close a Century of Cunningham? A 3-D Film of His Work

In much the same way that it would be reductive to think of Merce Cunningham's choreography as steps divorced from meaning, to call Alla Kovgan's highly anticipated film Cunningham a documentary is to oversimplify. There's rare archival footage, sure, but the musings of Cunningham, his early dancers, John Cage, and Robert Rauschenberg are melded with contemporary performances. Members of the final generation of the Merce Cunningham Dance Company (coached by director of choreography Jennifer Goggans) dance sections of the choreographer's most iconic works in eye-popping locations, filmed using 3-D technology to grant audiences an unprecedented degree of intimacy. Could there be a better way to close the year-plus extravaganza of events celebrating Cunningham's centennial? In theaters December 13.