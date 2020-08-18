Quinn Wharton

Jobs for Dancers: Check Out These Casting Calls

Dance Magazine
Aug 18, 2020

Looking for dance work? Browse these casting calls for dancers, courtesy of Backstage.

Ongoing TikTok Campaign 

  • Seeking three dancers to be the faces of a three-month TikTok social activation for a major car brand, in which the group would participate in TikTok dance challenges.
  • Rehearsals ASAP; production could start as early as next week. Locations can be homes or outdoors.
  • Pays $500-$1000/month as a retainer for set deliverables. I.e.: $1000/month for 4 dances, with a flexible delivery schedule.
  • Seeking talent from New York, NY

More details here.

Annapolis Shakespeare Company

  • Seeking union and nonunion talent for an Annapolis Shakespeare Company production of "Cabaret the Musical." Specifically seeking trained musical theater dancers and singer-dancers.
  • Rehearsals begin Jan. 5, 2021; runs Feb. 5-28 in Annapolis, MD.
  • Pay for union actors is $262/wk. under the Equity Special Appearance Contract. Nonunion professional contracts range from $100-$262/wk., depending on experience/role. A few internships/understudy spots available for early career professionals with starting stipend of $75-$100/wk.
  • Seeking talent from Annapolis, MD; Arlington, VA; Baltimore, MD; New York City, NY; Washington, DC

More details here.

Dance Spectacular Productions

  • Seeking trained female dancers and female production singers for 2020/2021 shows/tours. Perform worldwide for corporate events, state fairs, military bases, resorts, and special events.
  • Bi-weekly online rehearsals to start; live rehearsals will take place at a studio in Carol Stream, IL.
  • Paid performances—hotel, meals (on show days), performance, and travel provided (commuting from Chicago).
  • DSP Company members must live in or close to Chicago, IL.

More details here.

The Koresh Youth Ensemble 

  • Seeking young talented dancers (ages 14-18) to join the The Koresh Youth Ensemble for its 2020-21 season.
  • Auditions, classes, and rehearsals held at Koresh School of Dance (2002 Rittenhouse Square) in Philadelphia, PA. Dates TBD.
  • No compensation
  • Seeking talent from Philadelphia, PA

More details here.

Reality Dance Competition Series

  • Casting 7-15 year-old outgoing dancers and the partner of their choosing, to potentially compete as a team, in a new series.
  • Shoot is TBD in Los Angeles, CA.
  • Winner will receive a cash prize.
  • Seeking talent from Utah; Nevada; Arizona; Los Angeles, CA

More details here.

"Starting My Engine" music video

  • Casting dancers for "Starting My Engine," an independent music video about people who live through struggles and break through to make it.
  • Shoots TBD dates in the Los Angeles, CA area.
  • No compensation. Copy of final edit for dance reel, gas compensation (if needed), and food will be provided.
  • Seeking talent from Los Angeles, CA.
More details here.

Social justice remote music video

  • Seeking BIPOC dancers to participate in social justice themed music video. Rehearsal and production will take place digitally via Zoom.
  • Rehearses the week of Aug. 17; shoots Aug. 24 via Zoom.
  • Pay TBD.
  • Seeking dancers nationwide.

More details here.

