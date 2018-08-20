Light Up Your Stage with our Latest Catalog
Alexandra Costumes is excited to introduce their new line, which is based on classic elegance and sophistication.
Alexandra Costumes is reaching new heights with these unparalleled designs. The collection will offer new leotards, biketards, unitards and two piece costumes. Each costume is created specifically for each dancer and are made with high quality materials like chiffon, polyester, spandex and printed mesh. Their costumes are extremely comfortable and show extreme detail throughout all aspects of every piece.
The new line is perfect for any style of dance. From hip hop to lyrical, you are sure to find a costume that is the perfect match for your competition routine. Just like your dancing, the Alexandra Collection costumes will leave a statement on the dance stage and bring you above your competitors.
Ali Geraets (Clough), a professional dancer, choreographer, expert dance instructor and exclusive designer of the Alexandra Collection, said, "this year we went above and beyond to design costumes that dancers love to perform in. We wanted to offer costumes that are unique, comfortable and beautiful to help every dancer feel more confident on stage."
The Alexandra Collection is made exclusively for studio owners, dance teachers, dance coaches and other special groups like school dance teams and theater groups. You will gain access to their one of a kind costumes at a discounted price.
To find out more information about how to be the first to see Alexandra Costumes unique designs, head to their website at https://www.alexandracostumes.com