Just for Fun Jul. 12, 2018 02:29PM EST
Your Chance to Get Your Favorite Dance Slang Into the Oxford English Dictionary is Here
Think "biscuits" should be in the dictionary? Now's your chance. Photo by Jazmin Quaynor via Unsplash
Have you ever referred to your feet as biscuits or your pointe shoes as dead in front of a non-dancer friend or family member and seen a wave of confusion cross their face? Dance, like most activities, is chock-full of words and phrases used only by those in the know. In honor of their 90th anniversary, the Oxford English Dictionary wants to change that. They've put out an appeal to gather "hobby words," and dance is on their list (we know that dance is more than a hobby—try not to take offense).
Read the full story on pointemagazine.com.
