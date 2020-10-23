Friday Film Break: "Invisible Threads Part 1"

Dance Magazine
Oct 23, 2020

This short film by director/photographer Rick Guest and designer/creative director Kate Dawkins features former Studio Wayne McGregor dancer James Pett moving to the music of Mura Masa, edited in a way that he almost appears to be partnering with a series of motion graphic designs. Made in collaboration with One Dance UK and the National Institute of Dance Medicine and Science, Guest says it speaks to the unsettling emotions we are all experiencing right now, as well as the resilience of pushing through. The film won the "Best Animation/Experimental" category at the Rethink Dance Film Festival 2020.

USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance

Go Behind the Scenes of USC Kaufman’s Virtual Dance Festival

Now more than ever, the students of USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance are embodying their program's vision: "The New Movement."

As the coronavirus pandemic stretches on, the dance world continues to be faced with unprecedented challenges, but USC Kaufman's faculty and BFA students haven't shied away from them. While many schools have had to cancel events or scale them back to live-from-my-living-room streams, USC Kaufman has embraced the situation and taken on impressive endeavors, like expanding its online recruitment efforts.

November 1 to 13, USC Kaufman will present A/Part To/Gather, a virtual festival featuring world premieres from esteemed faculty and guest choreographers, student dance films and much more. All semester long, they've rehearsed via Zoom from their respective student apartments or hometowns. And they haven't solely been dancing. "You have a rehearsal process, and then a filming process, and a production process of putting it together," says assistant professor of practice Jennifer McQuiston Lott of the prerecorded and professionally edited festival.

