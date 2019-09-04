"Dance Gave My Life Meaning Before I Knew I Needed Meaning in My Life"
Apparently, it all started at a pizza shop in New Hampshire. I was monkeying around, brimming with nervous energy. A stranger approached my mom and said, "You know, you really ought to put her in some dance classes."
I was born on Oahu to a Hawaiian-Filipino father and an Aussie mother. My late father would play the ukulele in his spare time, while I'd imitate whatever form of hula I could grasp at that point. He unknowingly taught me about rhythm and music, and is a big part of why I gravitated towards dance.
We moved every couple years across various states. I did whatever activities my mother could afford, trying out gymnastics or soccer. Being one of six kids, we mostly just had each other and lots of housework. I craved consistency and a place to feel rooted. I developed anxiety, literally pulling my hair out while obsessing over small things, which I suppose helped me feel like I had a sense of control. Looking back now, I see how lost I was.
Pantastico in Jerome Robbins' Opus 19/The Dreamer.
Angela Sterling, Courtesy PNB
Then at 11, I started attending the renowned Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet. Nothing had come close to how dancing made me feel. The late director Marcia Dale Weary gave me structure and positive reinforcement, with goals to be better. She made me see and hear beauty daily, things that I hadn't felt consistently since my Hawaii days. Dance gave my life meaning before I knew I needed meaning in my life.
Dance has always made difficult times more bearable—without question, saving my life. I have several years left before I hang up my shoes, but now I'm finding other ways to contribute to the art form. I formed Seattle Dance Collective with James Moore to create opportunities for artists to come together. I have a bucket list of choreographers I'd like to work with (or work with again), and if my own list doesn't get fulfilled, then at least I can provide these powerful encounters for others.
Pantastico and Seth Orza in George Balanchine's Stravinsky Violin Concerto.
Angela Sterling, Courtesy PNB
We need art in our lives to survive. It's something primal. I see it when people listen to music or look at paintings. When people are being creative. When people dance. I feel very lucky to give back to an art form that has shaped my existence so beautifully.
Just four years ago, the University of Southern California's Glorya Kaufman School of Dance welcomed its first class of BFA students. The program—which boasts world-class faculty and a revolutionary approach to training focused on collaboration and hybridity—immediately established itself as one of the country's most prestigious and most innovative.
Now, the first graduating class is entering the dance field. Here, six of the 33 graduates share what they're doing post-grad, what made their experience at USC Kaufman so meaningful and how it prepared them for their next steps:
The New York Times reports this morning that Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy financier accused of sex trafficking dozens of teenage girls and young women, and who died by suicide in prison on August 10 while awaiting trial, preyed on dancers in New York City. The article tells the accounts of four women, two referenced in court papers and two who were interviewed by the newspaper. All were approached by a recruiter—and in half the cases, that person was another dancer.
Every year, the DANCE NOW Festival challenges artists working in various genres to choreograph a clear and complete piece, no longer than five minutes, for the tiny stage at Joe's Pub. But walking into a rehearsal for ZviDance's festival submission, you would never know the company was preparing for a performance in a smaller space.
As dancers Alex Biegelson and Chelsea Ainsworth rehearse an excerpt from Zvi Gotheiner's LIKE, they never shy away from expansive movements, wrapping around one another and lifting each other off the ground, sometimes upside down. However, Gotheiner and his dancers say they are excited to present the duet in an intimate space, as the audience will have the opportunity to experience the subtle nuances of the pair's onstage relationship.
DANCE NOW Festival at Joe's Pub, September 4-7