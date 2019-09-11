A Dance Hall of Fame Launches in Los Angeles
With so much dance in pop culture these days—from TV shows like "Fosse/Verdon" and "Pose" to the resurgence of movie musicals to movement-rich music videos—it's not surprising that the entertainment industry has decided to tip its hat to dance.
This week, plans for a Los Angeles–based Dance Hall of Fame were announced.
The organization, helmed by Emmy-award winning director Louis J. Horvitz and Emmy-award winning choreographer Anita Mann, will recognize its inaugural Hall of Fame members at a live televised gala in fall 2020. (Given our ongoing lament that the Tonys doesn't air the presentation of its Best Choreography awards, we're delighted to hear that dance will be getting dedicated airtime. Finally!)
According to a press release, the Dance Hall of Fame will honor "dancers, choreographers, dance-related film directors, dance teams, dance visionaries and others who have made an indelible mark in the industry."
Though its founders are based in the entertainment industry, the honorees won't necessarily be limited to those who work in TV and film. The release states that the Dance Hall of Fame will "embrace and recognize all forms of dance, including ballet, hip-hop, tap, ballroom, jazz, contemporary, ensemble and solo dance for both stage and screen." The founders also confirmed that concert dance will be a consideration.
While we're certainly excited to see another platform celebrating dance, it's important to note that this isn't the first hall of fame for all genres of dance. The National Museum of Dance, based in Saratoga Springs, New York, houses its own Dance Hall of Fame, which has been recognizing past and present figures since 1987.
In addition to its awards gala, the L.A.-based Dance Hall of Fame has inherited a video archive from Kurt and Melinda Soderling. According to the organization, the Soderlings have provided thousands of hours of never-before-seen footage, including interviews and glimpses behind the scenes with legends and younger artists alike.
Just four years ago, the University of Southern California's Glorya Kaufman School of Dance welcomed its first class of BFA students. The program—which boasts world-class faculty and a revolutionary approach to training focused on collaboration and hybridity—immediately established itself as one of the country's most prestigious and most innovative.
Now, the first graduating class is entering the dance field. Here, six of the 33 graduates share what they're doing post-grad, what made their experience at USC Kaufman so meaningful and how it prepared them for their next steps:
With her curly red tresses, Houston Ballet soloist Alyssa Springer may look like she stepped out of a Botticelli painting, making her a natural fit in classic story ballets. But watch her in contemporary work, and you see the great bones of her versatile technique. A favorite of visiting choreographers, Springer was promoted to demi-soloist in 2017 and soloist earlier this year. She continually stands out for her acting skills and ability to morph her style to whatever the choreographer in the room needs.
