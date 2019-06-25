Powered by RebelMouse
News
Courtney Escoyne
Jun. 25, 2019 10:31AM EST

Why Broadway Dance Lab Became Dance Lab New York

A previous lab cycle. Photo by Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade, Courtesy RRR Creative

Choreographic incubator Broadway Dance Lab has recently been rechristened Dance Lab New York. "I found the nomenclature of 'Broadway' was actually a type of glass ceiling to the organization," says choreographer Josh Prince, who founded the nonprofit in 2012.

Though the original aim was to "stand among the Broadway community and outreach to a diverse range of choreographers to explore something that might eventually appear on a commercial stage," it's grown to embrace dancemakers for whom musical theater is not the goal. "It was always a place to try new things," he says. "The name change is to invite more types of choreographers to come through our doors."

DLNY's signature lab cycles, which provide selected choreographers with a company of 12 dancers and one week of free studio space without expectation of a final product, will continue, alongside newer additions like mentorship initiative DLNY Connect and the Broadway Choreography Intensive. Future plans include genre-specific labs—say, a cycle where the company comprises tap dancers.

Related Articles Around the Web
From Your Site Articles
dance lab new york broadway dance lab josh prince
The Conversation
Career Advice

Say Goodbye as Your Favorite Dancers Take Their Final Bows

Pacific Northwest Ballet principals Rachel Foster and Jonathan Porretta took their final curtain call on June 9, 2019. Photo by Lindsay Thomas, Courtesy PNB

We all know dance careers are temporary. But this season, it feels like we're saying goodbye to more stars than usual.

Many have turned to social media to share their last curtain calls, thoughts on what it feels like to say farewell to performing, and insights into the ways that dancing has made them who they are. After years of dedicating your life to the studio and stage, the decision to stop dancing is always an emotional one. Each dancer handles it in their own way—whether that means cheekily admitting to having an existential crisis, or simply leaving with no regrets about what you did for love.

We will miss these dancers' performances, but can't wait to see what awaits each in their next chapters.

Keep reading... Show less
Dancers Trending

Watch James Whiteside Work the Thom Browne Runway in a Tutu and Pointe Shoes

James Whiteside (Jayme Thornton for Dance Magazine)

Say you're perpetually impeccable designer Thom Browne. Say you're planning your Spring 2020 Paris menswear show along a "Versailles country club" theme. Say you want a world-class danseur to open the show with some kind of appropriately fabulous choreography.

Who do you call? James Whiteside, of course. On Saturday, the American Ballet Theatre principal—wearing pointe shoes and a glorious pinstriped tutu—kicked off Browne's presentation at the École des Beaux-Arts with a 15-minute, show-stealing solo. Whiteside choreographed the piece himself, with the help of detailed notes from the designer.

Keep reading... Show less

mailbox

Get Dance Magazine in your inbox