Nominate an Artist for a Dance Magazine Award

Jennifer Stahl
Apr 01, 2021

Who would you like to see honored with a Dance Magazine Award this year?

Since 1954, Dance Magazine has been recognizing those who've made an outstanding impact on our field with one of the most prestigious honors in dance. We're currently accepting nominations for the 2021 Dance Magazine Awards, and would love to hear who you think deserves to be celebrated.

You can browse through our list of all past recipients here, then submit your nomination in this form. Nominations will be accepted until April 12.

