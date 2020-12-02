Ariana DeBose and Jo Ellen Pellman in The Prom. Photo courtesy Netflix

Letter from the Editor: Leaning Into Plan B

Jennifer Stahl
Dec 02, 2020

Few things have gone as planned this year. Performances, summer intensives and even the manufacturing of pointe shoes have all been disrupted. When we began brainstorming Dance Magazine's December cover story on Ariana DeBose more than a year ago, we decided to time it with the scheduled release of Steven Spielberg's film adaptation of West Side Story, in which DeBose plays Anita. Of course, just before going to print, news broke that the film would be delayed a year, until next December.

DeBose—who was just named one of Forbes' "30 Under 30"—still has plenty in the works. After six years on Broadway, during which she swiftly rose from ensemble member to Tony-nominated leading lady, she's now bringing her triple-threat talents to Hollywood. When writer Sylviane Gold spoke to her, she was filming a parody of Brigadoon for Apple TV+. This month, she's featured in another movie musical: The Prom. Thanks to the fact that it's a Netflix production, we'll be able to enjoy DeBose's star quality from the safety of our homes.

And, yes, I do already have plans for a remote Netflix party with friends when it premieres December 11, complete with high school prom dresses and corsages. (Because, you know, #2020.)

That's not the only time I'll be getting all dressed up at home this month. Like most everything else, the Dance Magazine Awards are going virtual this year. On December 7, we'll host an exceptionally star-studded event that you can stream from anywhere. We're sharing tributes to all of the honorees this week. I hope you'll join us to celebrate them.

Related Articles From Your Site
ariana debose dance magazine awards covid-19 coronavirus

Latest Posts

Stark Photo Productions, Courtesy Harlequin
Badge
Harlequin Floors

Why Your Barre Can Make or Break Your At-Home Dance Training

Throughout the pandemic, Shelby Williams, of Royal Ballet of Flanders (aka "Biscuit Ballerina"), has been sharing videos that capture the pitfalls of dancers working from home: slipping on linoleum, kicking over lamps and even taking windows apart at the "barre." "Dancers aren't known to be graceful all of the time," says Mandy Blackmon, PT, DPT, OSC, CMTPT, head physical therapist/medical director for Atlanta Ballet. "They tend to fall and trip."

Many dancers have tried to make their home spaces as safe as possible for class and rehearsal by setting up a piece of marley, like Harlequin's Dance Mat, to work on. But there's another element needed for taking thorough ballet classes at home: a portable barre.

"Using a barre is kinda Ballet 101," says 16-year-old Haley Dale, a student in her second year at American Ballet Theatre's Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School. She'd bought a portable barre from Harlequin to use at her parents' home in Northern Virginia even before the pandemic hit. "Before I got it, honestly I would stay away from doing barre work at home. Now I'm able to do it all the time."

Blackmon bought her 15-year-old stepdaughter a freestanding Professional Series Ballet Barre from Harlequin early on in quarantine. "I was worried about her injuring herself without one," she admits.

What exactly makes Harlequin's barres an at-home must-have, and hanging on to a chair or countertop so risky? Here are five major differences dancers will notice right away.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
ballet barre at-home practice warm up alignment harlequin floors
harlequin floors
December 2020