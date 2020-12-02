Letter from the Editor: Leaning Into Plan B

Few things have gone as planned this year. Performances, summer intensives and even the manufacturing of pointe shoes have all been disrupted. When we began brainstorming Dance Magazine's December cover story on Ariana DeBose more than a year ago, we decided to time it with the scheduled release of Steven Spielberg's film adaptation of West Side Story, in which DeBose plays Anita. Of course, just before going to print, news broke that the film would be delayed a year, until next December.
DeBose—who was just named one of Forbes' "30 Under 30"—still has plenty in the works. After six years on Broadway, during which she swiftly rose from ensemble member to Tony-nominated leading lady, she's now bringing her triple-threat talents to Hollywood. When writer Sylviane Gold spoke to her, she was filming a parody of Brigadoon for Apple TV+. This month, she's featured in another movie musical: The Prom. Thanks to the fact that it's a Netflix production, we'll be able to enjoy DeBose's star quality from the safety of our homes.
And, yes, I do already have plans for a remote Netflix party with friends when it premieres December 11, complete with high school prom dresses and corsages. (Because, you know, #2020.)
That's not the only time I'll be getting all dressed up at home this month. Like most everything else, the Dance Magazine Awards are going virtual this year. On December 7, we'll host an exceptionally star-studded event that you can stream from anywhere. We're sharing tributes to all of the honorees this week. I hope you'll join us to celebrate them.