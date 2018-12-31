Our 2018 Cover Stars Shared Their Biggest Hopes for the Year Ahead
It's that time again: Everyone's looking at the year to come and thinking about what they might want to get out of it.
So we asked our cover stars from Dance Magazine's 2018 issues what they're hoping for. Their answers spanned everything from more growth and more touring, to more family time and more rest.
Emma Portner, October
"I would like to be directed by, work for and collaborate with others much more. To 'be my own boss' much less. I hope to perform. I will continue starting an organic farming operation and I will build my forever studio space on a river (that is not a joke). I will start acting. I will continue working on my mental and physical health in order to sustain my career. Mostly, I hope to be healthier so that I can keep up with the demands of my dreams."
Adji Cissoko, December
"I'm so grateful for my family and my boyfriend who have been supporting me from afar while I'm living my dream in California, dancing with LINES Ballet and seeing the world. So I'm excited our 2019 touring schedule includes multiple trips to Germany, which means my family and friends will get to see me perform.
"My goal is to keep growing as an artist and as a person, which go hand-in-hand really. I'm happy and proud of my achievements so far, but I know there's always more and further to go and I can't wait to start another year of curious exploring."
Alice Sheppard, July
"Some years are so wonder-filled that they could not be imagined and wished for at all: 2018 was one. I am hesitant to dream ahead for 2019. It's almost as if naming something jinxes it. And yet for all of the magic moments of 2018, I do want 2019 to be different. I hope for space and time to think, breathe and work differently onstage and in the world. I am reducing some of my work commitments so that I can spend more time being human. I lost touch with people I care about; I am actively making sure that doesn't happen again. I am also giving myself the personal challenge of learning new and non-dance-specific things. I've been horse riding horses now for several years; I find it simultaneously exhilarating and restoring. This year, I want to learn to jump. I'm also giving myself space and time to build my resilience. I don't know how to change the world, but I do know that the first step is to enhance my skill set by sharing what I know and learning from others. I am curious to see how these joys and learnings will affect my creative practice."
Leal Zielińska and Erica Lall, January
Leal Zielińska: "2018, to me, has been a year full of surprises and nurturing opportunities. I've received a tremendous amount, all for which I am continuously grateful. Moving forward, aside from tackling the everyday pleasures and challenges of dancing full-time, I'm creating an advocacy project under the wings of Gibney Dance Company. It's been a goal of mine for a while, and now I'm finally empowered to act, focusing on mental health and how we as dance artists address it. It's something I'm very passionate about, and I can't wait to see my efforts around it flourish in the new year!"
Erica Lall: "Because I lived on my own from the age of 15 and started my professional career when I joined American Ballet Theatre at 17, there is a lot that I would like to achieve in 2019 in the area of rounding out the person that I am. I hope the new year brings me many opportunities to enrich my mind and soul with knowledge and wisdom to take me forward into my 21st year and the years ahead as a better person who is ready for the bends and twists of my path, ready to serve, and able to shine my light even brighter to my audiences.
"I also hope that we can, as a nation, find more love for one another and have greater appreciation of our differences in all aspects of life."
James Whiteside, August
"I'd like 2019 to be a year of creative expression, opportunity and growth. I want to find new ways to give back to the dance world for all it's given me. I'm going to be making new music as my alter ego, JBDUBS, and exploring choreography in a way I have not been able to in the past. Most importantly, I'd like to dance often and well, in New York City and around the world. I'd love to be a guest artist at The Royal Ballet in London or the Paris Opéra Ballet in Paris. Don't dream it, BE IT!"
Camille A. Brown, April
"I want to lift up my community! My dancers, musicians and administrative staff are also choreographers, teachers, educators, composers and directors. With all of their workload, they still give so much to my company and are a solid foundation for me. May all of their wildest dreams come true in 2019!
"Personally, I want to continue to listen, love, learn and always stay true to myself. To continue building stamina, courage and strength. To keep self-care at the top of my priority list as I climb the hills leading to my goals! Cheers to 2019! Let's do this!"
Laura Halzack, February
"As 2018 comes to a close I can't help but first feel especially humbled and grateful to be a part of the Taylor family. We lost our fearless and ever-inventive leader this year. Losing Mr. Taylor has made me feel even more connected to his beautiful canon and to the incredible individuals that I get to share this dance journey with.
"My first wish for 2019 is to continue to find an even deeper courage to explore the plethora of emotional and physical nuances in Mr. Taylor's work. I hope the joy that my colleagues and I feel engaging in this creative and sacred process continues to honor his work for years to come and bring joy to audiences old and new.
"Beyond that, I hope for 2019 to be a year filled with more love, more tolerance, more generosity of spirit and less hate. I hope that our incredible dance community will have opportunities to continue to be at the forefront of being positive, provocative and proactive as we all seek happiness in a hopefully more tolerant world."
Jason Samuels Smith, June
"I would love to see the Super Villainz (Jason, Dormeshia and Derick) do a tour of some sort, teaching and performing together. There is a lot of talent in the pool of tap dance that extends beyond just dance—I would love to see more dancers, including myself, writing more stories. I want to personally record more tap dance as music and begin being more of a presence in the recording world.
"I am also working on a new show, and planning to launch a new youth company in the near future. There is a lot of work to do, but it's exciting to continue to collaborate and work on new projects and visualize another phase for tap dance for 2019."
Robbie Fairchild, May
"My hope for the year ahead is that we stop living in our phones so much. Social media can be toxic if it's not kept at a balance. I believe class and performances are more important than your social media posts. No matter how many followers you have or how many likes you get on a post, the only lasting validation you can get is from yourself. Let's all love ourselves a bit more and be our own cheerleaders this year. If we love and support ourselves we can love and support those around us better."
On the surface, intercontinental ballet stars David Hallberg and Natalia Osipova would seem to make unlikely partners. He's an American paragon of elegant princeliness; she's an explosive Russian powerhouse who seems to mock the laws of gravity.
But since they first danced together in 2009, they've moved audiences to tears as Romeo and Juliet, and sent chills through spines as Giselle and Albrecht. Whether at American Ballet Theatre, The Royal or the Bolshoi, each time they're together they bring out new depths in each other's artistry.
What did our readers care about most in 2018? Judging by our top-clicked stories, topics as broad as confronting a bullying teacher, investigating how Instagram has impacted the dance world and advocating for dance as an intellectual pursuit were the biggest stories in dance this year.
But our biggest hit, published just earlier this month, already has us looking to the new year: Our annual "25 to Watch" list for 2019, profiling the artists we think will be taking the dance world by storm sooner than later.
These are our 10 most-read stories of the year, and why we think they struck a chord with readers:
Tamisha Guy has always loved pushing her body. The dynamic A.I.M dancer and rehearsal director performs like she has no limits. And she's recently taken up a sport that pushes her even further: boxing.
Two or three times a week, she takes a 45-minute class at New York City boxing studios Shadowbox or EverybodyFights. Workouts include a warm-up of core exercises and body-weight strength training. "Then we put the gloves on and go at it on the bag," says Guy.
Tamisha Guy in Kyle Abraham's The Gettin'. Photo by Jerry and Lois Photography, courtesy A.I.M.
Although she was initially afraid that the workouts would bulk up her already muscular physique, she's found they've simply added definition to her arms. More importantly, they've improved her stamina.
"Thirty minutes into class is usually the point where you're like, 'I can't punch anything else,' but you have 15 more minutes to go," she says. "It's just like when you've been dancing for an hour and have to dig deeper to find something in yourself to stay present. Pushing through the uncomfortable part is so gratifying." She feels boxing has put extra fire in her to keep up the intensity onstage.
Her favorite time to box is in the morning. "I find I have more energy going into rehearsals after boxing," she says. "I feel so ready to take on my day."
But if she's got more than four hours of rehearsal, she'll wait to box until after dancing so that her arms aren't overly fatigued. "Then, if I still have a little fight in me, I might take an evening class."
Tamisha Guy is also working to start a side hustle as a fitness model. "You're only young once," she says. Photo by Whitney Browne, courtesy Guy.
For now, she's not looking to enter any fights. "I think I'm gonna stick with the bag," she says, laughing.
Though she admits she loves the feeling of being in a ring. "I've had a few private training sessions inside it, with my trainer calling out sequences," she says. "But he wasn't hitting me back!
By now, you've probably gotten to know our latest "25 to Watch" picks. We're expecting great things from them in the year to come, but what do they have in mind for 2019? For a little New Year's inspiration, we asked a few of them to share the resolutions they'll be carrying into next year.
Each month at Dance Magazine, we zero in on budding talent in our "On the Rise" department. Our writers across the country and beyond are continually on the lookout for the dancers and choreographers who are bound to be majors names in the years to come.
With 2018 coming to a close, what better time to check in with some of our former "On the Rise" artists? We hate to say we told you so, but these dancers—like Michelle Dorrance and Sara Mearns—have since hit it big.
Get Dance Magazine in your inbox
You don't need to be a performer to make a positive impact through dance. Dance/movement therapists use movement to approach a patient's health holistically, working with populations as diverse as teenagers dealing with anxiety, veterans suffering from trauma and elderly patients with dementia or Alzheimer's. What makes for a good dance therapist? "They've seen the power of movement in their own life. And they have empathy for other people and for what's going on in the world," says Nancy Beardall, dance/movement therapy coordinator at Lesley University.
Company class triggers my biggest doubts when I compare myself to leading dancers with fantastic feet or extensions. Why can't I be more like them? I work just as hard, but I can't seem to do it.
—Katy, San Francisco, CA
As a member of American Ballet Theatre for more than 20 years—and a principal for 16—Gillian Murphy has danced her fair share of iconic roles. Yet what transforms each of her performances from entertaining to unforgettable is not just her rock-solid technique or wow-worthy turns, but her artistic approach.
She recently told Dance Magazine about the work that goes into her seemingly effortless portrayals of everyone from a calculating Gamzatti to a head-over-heels Juliet.
Spending Time in the Corps Made Her a Better Principal
"For something like Giselle or Juliet, I'm so familiar with the stories from dancing all of the other roles as I came up through the ranks. I already know that there's going to be a lifetime of trying to delve into those characters and find nuances."
Getting Into The Character's Skin Takes Research
Murphy channeling Lizzie Borden. Photo by Marty Sohl, courtesy ABT.
"I like to go into dramatic roles with a sense about who the character is. I did the most research for Lizzie Borden in Fall River Legend. I went to Fall River, Massachusetts, and got some books to read about her. That character is not about the steps. It's really about who she is and what she's going through."
"Once I have a general sense of who the character is, the next step is understanding where the tricky bits are in the choreography. And then, it's playing with my imagination and perhaps having an internal dialogue."
"My aim is not to create a stage persona, but to really immerse myself in the character in an authentic way. I want to channel their feelings through my understanding of that experience."
Her Approach To Movement Isn't What It Used to Be
"I've learned that doing everything full force at every moment isn't particularly interesting. You want to work as hard as you can at all times, but I've found that it can be good to pull back and breathe. Having those parts makes the dynamic moments resonate more."
She Brings Her Personal History to Her Roles
Murphy in The Dream. Photo by Rosalie O'Connor, courtesy ABT.
"I definitely pull from my own experiences of falling in love or suffering loss. But there's also my imagination, which has been cultivated by reading, going to museums and live theater and concerts."
Her Ideal Partnership Is a Silent One
"With my partner, if we can purely respond to each other's characters through dance in the moment, I find that ideal. There's no need to discuss anything because it's really a physical body language, and I can read and feel what he's conveying to me. I want to be totally immersed in the live music and the character or the style, and just see where it goes."
She Never Stops Questioning Her Choices
"In a long season or a role I've done countless times, it's vital to keep it fresh and rethink things in rehearsal, but also to just go with the flow emotionally. If the dancer is inspired, that comes across to the audience that something special is happening."
Earlier this year, Ari Groover faced the ultimate Broadway champagne problem: She was offered a contract for both Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and Head Over Heels. She ultimately chose Head Over Heels, and watching her in the show, it's easy to see why she's in such demand: Groover is a consummate storyteller, imbuing Spencer Liff's jaw-droppingly complicated choreography with seemingly endless energy and sly wit.
The first time I performed a solo, I was 6. It was at a competition, and after I danced, I remember hearing the judges and friends of mine say that I made them cry. Sidenote: I had been mouthing the lyrics from The Hunchback of Notre Dame's "God Help the Outcasts" while dancing, and those lyrics could make anyone cry. But I do think I touched those people because I sincerely felt what I was trying to express.
Jensen and Matthew Golding in "Swan Lake." Photo courtesy of Jensen.
Ballerina Raven Wilkinson passed away on Monday at her home in New York City at age 83. Wilkinson is best known as the first African American woman to dance full-time with the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo and as a cherished mentor to Misty Copeland.
Raven Wilkinson presenting Misty Copeland with the Dance Magazine Award in 2014. Photo by Cherylynn Tsushima for Dance Magazine.
Performing around 100 shows of the annual Christmas Spectacular per season, Radio City Rockette Corey Whalen can practically do her stage makeup in her sleep. "I give myself about 20 minutes to do my makeup, and then I keep it on—even if we have a four-show day," she says. With a full look that includes light contouring, liquid eyeliner, false eyelashes and a red lip as precise as the Rockettes' famous kick line, that's no small feat.
In 2018, the Youth America Grand Prix added a rule: For participants under age 12, performing on pointe became strongly discouraged. For those under 11, it became prohibited.
The competition organizers made these changes after jury members, teachers and others raised concerns about students being pushed to perform on pointe too early. Larissa Saveliev, YAGP co-founder and director, says, "Ten years ago we didn't have to have these rules because nobody was progressing that fast."
As ballet prodigies get younger and their abilities more extraordinary, many are asking, How young is too young to let their bodies dance on the tips of their toes?
What's next for the dance world? Our annual list of the dancers, choreographers and companies that are on the verge of skyrocketing has a pretty excellent track record of answering that question.
Here they are: the 25 up-and-coming artists we believe represent the future of our field.
A good personal trainer can coach you through a challenging, safe workout. A great one understands the unique demands dance places on your body and helps you correct specific weaknesses to make you an even stronger performer. Enter Joel Prouty.
People have a tendency to think of dance as purely physical and not intellectual. But when we separate movement from intellect, we limit what dance can do for the world.
It's not hard to see that dance is thought of as less than other so-called "intellectual pursuits." How many dancers have been told they should pursue something "more serious"? How many college dance departments don't receive funding on par with theater or music departments, much less science departments?
Some of the most vibrant dancing on Broadway this season can be seen in a dark, heart-wrenching drama about a farm family in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, when violent clashes between Protestants and Catholics turned cities into war zones and jails into political arenas. But Scarlett Mackmin says that when she signed on as choreographer for the original 2017 London production of Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman, it didn't seem there would be very much for her to do.
This year I expected to be cast in a solo role in Nutcracker after adding private lessons and Pilates to my schedule. Yet I only landed a demi-solo part. How should I deal with this setback?
—Wannabe Sugar Plum, Bethpage, NY
Over eight years, Sasha Mukhamedov rose through Dutch National Ballet to become a principal dancer in 2016. Of its ranks—aspirant, élève, corps de ballet, coryphée, grand sujet, soloist and principal—she skipped élève and grand sujet along the way. "In having these levels, if you feel you've done well and your director is happy and promotes you, it gives you this motivational push knowing you made it one step closer to what you've dreamed of," she says.
Many large European ballet companies have preserved the traditional multi-runged ladder of rankings, which originated with the Paris Opéra Ballet. (DNB dropped the aspirant level in 2013 with the addition of its second company.) Others, like The Royal Ballet, the Bolshoi Ballet, Dresden Semperoper Ballet, the Mariinsky Ballet and English National Ballet retain at least five levels.
When I was a young dancer in Louisville, Kentucky, my ballet teacher used to speak a lot about Merrill Ashley. She brought neoclassical technique to exquisite new heights under Balanchine, and as a technician, she famously paved the way for today's balletic whiz kids. (Later, when I was a teenager, I was lucky enough to have her as a teacher.) Today, as I travel around the country giving master classes, I often find myself bringing up the names of quintessential American ballerinas, dancers like Merrill. But now, if I mention her name, I can't help but notice my students' eyes widening as they look to each other wondering who exactly this famous ballerina named Merrill is.
Jennifer Garner wants the world to know that she takes game day seriously—and she's not talking about football. For ballet dancers during December, there's obviously only one type of "game day." Nutcracker, of course.
Garner is a highly documented ballet lover, and, this time, she went the extra mile to show her dedication. Thankfully, she was on hand as American Ballet Theatre warmed up for its current Nutcracker run at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California.
When Marinda Davis was named second runner-up at the 2015 Capezio A.C.E. Awards, she dove headfirst into choreographing and producing a full-length show for her company, marInspired; the storytellers. But as her career was booming, Davis' body was breaking down. Behind the scenes, she was dealing with eight very serious illnesses, one of which led to a months-long hospital stay. Now, as she prepares a piece for Giordano Dance Chicago (debuting in March), Davis reflects on how she's powered through it all.