Intern at Dance Magazine This Fall

Dance Magazine
Sep 11, 2020

Dance Magazine is seeking an editorial intern who's equally passionate about dance and journalism.

Through September 30, we are accepting applications for a fall intern to assist our staff remotely one to two days a week. The internship will focus heavily on reporting and writing for dancemagazine.com. Prior reporting experience is recommended, though not required.

To apply, please send a cover letter, updated resumé and two writing samples to DM's senior managing editor, Madeline Schrock, at mschrock@dancemedia.com with the subject line "DANCE MAGAZINE 2020 FALL INTERNSHIP." In your cover letter, explain why you'd like to intern for Dance Magazine and include a brief story pitch. All materials must be attached as PDFs.

Select candidates will be contacted for interviews, and an intern will be chosen in October. Please note, we do not accept applications from high school students or anyone under 18. Priority is given to current juniors and seniors in college, and applicants must be eligible to receive credit from their academic institution as part of the internship experience.

