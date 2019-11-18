Bruno Horwath/Unsplash

Check Out Our Glam New Look!

Jennifer Stahl
Nov 18, 2019

As you might have noticed, we've just had a costume change—and we couldn't be more excited about it.

Welcome to the new dancemagazine.com!

Don't worry: You can still expect all the same great content you love from the Dance Magazine team. But now we're delivering it to you in a better package than ever before. We can show off our gorgeous, exclusive dance photography online in the way that it truly deserves. And we can help you navigate to the stories you want to read even more seamlessly—while making sure you don't miss our best stuff.

dance magazine new site

Latest Posts

Ailey II artistic director Troy Powell teaching an Ailey Workshop at NYCDA. Courtesy NYCDA

NYCDA Is Redefining the Convention Scene Through Life-Changing Opportunities

Back in 2011 when Joe Lanteri first approached Katie Langan, chair of Marymount Manhattan College's dance department, about getting involved with New York City Dance Alliance, she was skeptical about the convention/competition world.

"But I was pleasantly surprised by the enormity of talent that was there," she says. "His goal was to start scholarship opportunities, and I said okay, I'm in."

Today, it's fair to say that Lanteri has far surpassed his goal of creating scholarship opportunities. But NYCDA has done so much more, bridging the gap between the convention world and the professional world by forging a wealth of partnerships with dance institutions from Marymount to The Ailey School to Complexions Contemporary Ballet and many more. There's a reason these companies and schools—some of whom otherwise may not see themselves as aligned with the convention/competition world—keep deepening their relationships with NYCDA.

Now, college scholarships are just one of many ways NYCDA has gone beyond the typical weekend-long convention experience and created life-changing opportunities for students. We rounded up some of the most notable ones:

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
Andrew Eccles, Courtesy Ailey

Dance Magazine Award Honoree: Masazumi Chaya

When Masazumi Chaya moved to New York City in 1970, leaving his Japanese homeland behind, he never dreamed he would become one of the longest-serving artists with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

For 47 years, Chaya has been a constant force in the Ailey studios: first as a dancer for 15 years, then as choreographic assistant to Ailey, a rehearsal director and, most recently, associate artistic director alongside Judith Jamison and Robert Battle. Quietly guiding hundreds of AAADT dancers to find their own artistic voices has sustained his unwavering work ethic for decades.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
masazumi chaya alvin ailey american dance theater judith jamison alvin ailey dance magazine awards
dance magazine awards
Left: Hurricane Harvey damage in Houston Ballet's Dance Lab; Courtesy Harlequin. Right: The Dance Lab pre-Harvey; Nic Lehoux, Courtesy Houston Ballet.

How Harlequin Floors Helped the Show Go On At Houston Ballet Post-Harvey

"The show must go on" may be a platitude we use to get through everything from costume malfunctions to stormy moods. But when it came to overcoming a literal hurricane, Houston Ballet was buoyed by this mantra to go from devastated to dancing in a matter of weeks—with the help of Harlequin Floors, Houston Ballet's longstanding partner who sprang into action to build new floors in record time.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
harlequin floors houston ballet instagram

Editors' Picks

contest
Enter our video contest
Enter Now