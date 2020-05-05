Mike Munhall, Courtesy Patel Conservatory

Introducing Dance Media Live!: The Ultimate Live Class Series to Get You Through Quarantine

Dance Magazine
May 05, 2020

Since the dance world changed overnight due to COVID-19, we've been bringing you constant content on how our community is adapting to the pandemic—from following dancers who are #SocialDisDancing to asking the experts for tips on taking class at home.

Now, we're launching Dance Media Live!, a curated class series with everything from ballet to Pilates to cardio to jazz, featuring some of our favorite teachers.

So join us on Zoom, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-2 pm ET, beginning May 7. Classes are $10 each.

Sign up here, and see the full class schedule below:

May 7: Improving Grand Allegro with Hiroto Saito

Courtesy Canada's Ballet Jörgen

Join Ballet Jörgen ballet master Hiroto Saito for a ballet barre designed to support your jumps—including a special strength-training session to help you build jumping power when you're not able to jump at home.

Sign up here.

May 12: Cardio with Jaclyn Baker

Courtesy Baker

Professional dancer-turned-bodybuilder and International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness Olympian Jaclyn Baker will lead a 30-minute cardio sweat session, focused on increasing stamina. Suitable for all fitness levels and ages.

Sign up here.

May 14: The Dancer's Workout

Kathy Howard Portrait, Courtesy The Dancer's Workout

Join Jules Szabo, founder of The Dancer's Workout, for a dance fitness class targeted to dancers and incorporating ballet, jazz and contemporary dance.

Sign up here.

May 19: Jazz and Q&A with Courtney Ortiz

Corey Rives, Courtesy Ortiz

Courtney Ortiz, owner of Impact Dance Adjudicators and a professional dancer, teacher and competition judge, will teach a jazz class designed for small spaces geared towards intermediate/advanced dancers and teachers. The class will be followed by a Q&A session with Ortiz, where participants can ask her advice on a professional dance career.

Sign up here.

May 21: Ballet with Philip Neal

Mike Munhall, Courtesy Patel Conservatory

Philip Neal, dance dean at the Patel Conservatory and artistic director of Next Generation Ballet, will lead a ballet technique class, mostly consisting of barre work. The former New York City Ballet dancer will focus on lightness and speed.

Sign up here.

May 26: Intermediate Contemporary with Melissa Rector

Sammi Pfieffer, Courtesy Koresh

Join Melissa Rector, assistant artistic director of Koresh Dance Company, for an intermediate contemporary class focused on groundedness, breath, body percussion, stylized gesture and quick transitions.

Sign up here.

May 28: Intermediate Pilates Mat with Elizabeth Lowe Ahearn

Rob Ferrell, Courtesy Goucher

Elizabeth Lowe Ahearn, dance professor and founding director of the Pilates Center at Goucher College, will teach a Classical Pilates mat class designed to improve stretch, strength and control.

Sign up here.

June 2: Ballet with Timour Bourtasenkov

Courtesy Cary Ballet Conservatory

Join Cary Ballet Conservatory faculty member and Youth America Grand Prix judge Timour Bourtasenkov for an advanced/pre-professional level ballet class.

Sign up here.

June 4: Contemporary Jazz with Natalie Stys

En Lin, Courtesy Stys

Natalie Stys, a New York City-based dancer and choreographer, will teach a contemporary jazz class designed to push students to cultivate their artistic voice. Class will include a conditioning-focused warm-up, guided improvisations and a combination with influences from hip hop, jazz, ballet and theater.

Sign up here.

June 9: Vogue Femme with Gay Men's Dance Company

Alex Scurr, Courtesy Gay Men's Dance Company

Join Gay Men's Dance Company member Tony Tran for an open-level vogue femme class.

Sign up here.

dance media live

Latest Posts

Jim Coleman, Courtesy Boston Conservatory at Berklee
Badge
Boston Conservatory at Berklee

Boston Conservatory at Berklee Has A Transformational New Summer Intensive in Commercial Dance

If you're interested in a traditional contract at a ballet or contemporary company, it's easy to find an intensive that meets your needs. But up until now, summer opportunities for aspiring commercial dancers have been fairly limited.

Enter the brand-new, three-week Boston Conservatory at Berklee Commercial Dance Intensive, aimed at dancers ages 15-22 and emphasizing industry-specific skills—from urban dance to singing to hip hop to acting for the camera. The program aims to provide dancers with the confidence and expertise they need to thrive in an ever-competitive dance field where versatility is key.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS