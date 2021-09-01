News of Note: What You Might Have Missed in August 2021

Here are the latest promotions, appointments and departures, as well as notable awards and accomplishments, from the last month.
Comings & Goings
Ali Rosa-Salas has been named artistic director of Abrons Arts Center.
Christopher Stuart has been appointed interim artistic director of Charlotte Ballet. He will transition into the role midseason, as current artistic director Hope Muir departs for National Ballet of Canada.
Axis Dance Company artistic director Marc Brew will step down following the company's October home season. He will be succeeded by Nadia Adame.
Francesca Harper will be the next artistic director of Ailey II, beginning September 7. Lakey Evans-Peña has been named rehearsal director.
Orlando Ballet artistic director Robert Hill has stepped down. Choreographer in residence Jorden Morris has been appointed guest artistic director for the 2021–22 season.
Tom West has been appointed executive director of Atlanta Ballet.
National Dance Institute artistic director Ellen Weinstein will retire on September 30. She will be succeeded by current associate artistic director Kay Gayner.
Brittany De Grofft has been named artistic director of Tucson Regional Ballet and its Academy of Ballet.
Jorge Laico has been named director of the School of Sacramento Ballet.
Lauren Fadeley Veyette has left her position as principal soloist at Miami City Ballet to become the academy principal of Kansas City Ballet School.
Jamar Roberts will give his farewell performance with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in December. He will remain the company's resident choreographer.
Abi Stafford will retire from New York City Ballet next month. Her final performance is scheduled for September 26.
Seth Orza has retired from Pacific Northwest Ballet.
Elizabeth Sykes and Kate Honea have departed Sarasota Ballet. Marco Corcella has joined as a soloist.
Awards & Honors
Debbie Allen will receive the 2021 Governors Award from the Television Academy during the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19.
The 2021 Princess Grace Award winners include Khalia Campbell, Ashton Edwards, Tushrik Fredericks, Ashley Kaylynn Green, Johnnie Mercer and Martha Nichols. Honoraria were awarded to Alysia L. Johnson, Kennedy Targosz, Alice Gosti and Crystal Michelle Perkins. Tommie-Waheed Evans and Hung Nguyen received Special Project Awards.
The International Association of Blacks in Dance's 2021 Comprehensive Organizational Health Initiative | Managing Organizational Vitality and Endurance [COHI | MOVE] COLLECTIVE Cohort includes the following organizations, each of which will receive $41,000 over the next three years: A.I.M by Kyle Abraham, Atlanta Dance Connection, Ayodele Drum and Dance, Ballethnic Dance Company, Dance Iquail!, Danse4Nia/Phoenix Danse4Nia, Diamano Coura West African Dance Company, Dimensions Dance Theater, Eleone Dance Theatre, Forces of Nature Dance Theatre, Garth Fagan Dance, Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet, Joel Hall Dancers and Center, MODArts Dance Collective, Muntu Dance Theatre of Chicago, NAJWA Dance Corps, Red Clay Dance Company, Robert Moses' KIN, SOLE Defined, South Chicago Dance Theatre, Spectrum Dance Theater, Threads Dance Project, TU Dance, Urban Bush Women and Wideman Davis Dance.