News of Note: What You Might Have Missed in June 2021

Here are the latest promotions, appointments and departures, as well as notable awards and accomplishments, from the last month.
Comings & Goings
Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui has been named director of Ballet du Grand Théâtre de Genève, beginning June 2022. He will remain with Royal Ballet of Flanders until the close of its 2021–22 season.
Cathy Marston will become the next director of Ballet Zurich, succeeding Christian Spuck in summer 2023.
Matthew Robinson has been named artistic director of National Dance Company Wales, beginning this fall.
Oregon Ballet Theatre artistic director Kevin Irving and resident choreographer Nicolo Fonte have parted ways with the company. Peter Franc will serve as interim artistic director.
Lauren Snelling has been named artistic director of YoungArts, Rebekah Lanae Lengal deputy director.
At San Francisco Ballet, Kelly Tweeddale has stepped down as executive director. Danielle St. Germain-Gordon has been named interim executive director.
Theresa Remick has been named executive director of DANCECleveland.
Legacy Russell has been named executive director and chief curator at the Kitchen, succeeding Tim Griffin in September.
Connie C. Chin has been named executive director of Global Arts Live, effective July 26. Current executive director Maure Aronson will become director of artistic programs.
Clarissa Soto Josephs has been named executive director of Pentacle.
Jody Gottfried Arnhold has been nominated board chair of 92nd Street Y.
Mandy-Jayne Richardson has joined Sarasota Ballet as ballet mistress, Lindsay Fischer as assistant education director and principal company teacher.
Gillian Murphy has been named artistic associate at American Repertory Ballet.
At the National Ballet of Canada, Koto Ishihara, Siphesihle November, Tina Pereira and Ben Rudisin have been promoted to principal, Jeannine Haller and Calley Skalnik to first soloist, and Brenna Flaherty, Noah Parets and Genevieve Penn Nabity to second soloist.
Steven Loch has joined Miami City Ballet as a principal. Damian Zamorano has been promoted to soloist.
Sae Eun Park in Rudolf Nureyev's Romeo et Juliette
Agathe Poupenay, Courtesy POB
At Paris Opéra Ballet, Sae Eun Park has been promoted to étoile.
At the Mariinsky Ballet, Olesya Novikova has been promoted to principal.
At Royal Winnipeg Ballet, Chenxin Liu, Alanna McAdie and Yue Shi have been promoted to principal, Peter Lancksweerdt and Jaimi Deleau to second soloist.
Principal William Yin-Lee and soloist Leah Merchant have departed Pacific Northwest Ballet.
Ellen Overstreet and Katelyn May have departed Sarasota Ballet.
Beatriz Stix-Brunell will leave The Royal Ballet at the end of the current season, in July.
Pennsylvania Ballet has been renamed Philadelphia Ballet. Likewise, the second company is now Philadelphia Ballet II, and the academy School of Philadelphia Ballet.
Elisa Monte Dance has changed its name to EMERGE125.
Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts has rebranded to Penn Live Arts.
Awards & Honors
Dormeshia received the 2021 Jacob's Pillow Dance Award, which includes a $25,000 unrestricted cash grant.
Reginald "Reggio the Hoofer" McLaughlin was named a 2021 National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellow, which includes a $25,000 award.
Freestyle Love Supreme, David Byrne's American Utopia and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition will receive special Tony Awards at this year's ceremony, set for September.
Winners of the 2021 Prix Benois de la Danse included Yuri Possokhov (Best Choreography, for Anna Karenina), Amandine Albisson (Best Female Dancer), Ekaterina Krysanova (Best Female Dancer) and Jesús Carmona (Best Male Dancer). Anthony Dowell received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Svetlana Zakharova received the Russian-Italian Prize Benois-Massine.
Bril Barrett, Ayako Kato, C. Kemal Nance and Jenn Freeman were among the recipients of Illinois Arts Council Agency's 2021 Artist Fellowship Awards, which includes a $15,000 grant.
This year's research fellows at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts' Jerome Robbins Dance Division are Tommie-Waheed Evans, Petra Kuppers, zavé martohardjono, Ariel Nereson, Jason Samuels Smith and Huiwang Zhang. Each will receive a $7,500 stipend.
Anthony Huxley received a Clive Barnes Dance Innovation Award, which includes a $5,000 prize, for his performance in Justin Peck's SOLO for Anthony Huxley.
Corey Baker Dance's "Swan Lake Bath Ballet" received the 2021 Prix Italia for Web Fiction.
Still from "Swan Lake Bath Ballet"
Ryan Capstick, Courtesy The Space
MSG Entertainment won a Shorty Award in the category of Video Platform—Instagram Live for the Rockettes' series of Instagram Live dance classes.
New Funding Opportunities
New York Foundation for the Arts is administering one-time, $5,000 City Artist Corps Grants to 3,000 artists. Applications for the second cycle of grants, for works planned for Aug. 20–Oct. 31, open July 6 and close July 20. The third cycle, for works spanning Sept. 3–Oct. 31, opens July 27 and will close Aug. 10.