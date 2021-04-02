Jasmine Jimison, here in Helgi Tomasson's The Sleeping Beauty, has been promoted to soloist at San Francisco Ballet.

Erik Tomasson, Courtesy SFB

News of Note: What You Might Have Missed in March 2021

Courtney Escoyne
Apr 02, 2021

Here are the latest promotions, appointments and departures, as well as notable awards and accomplishments, from the last month.

Comings & Goings

American Ballet Theatre artistic director Kevin McKenzie will step down at the end of 2022. The search for his successor will begin this summer.

At BODYTRAFFIC, co-founder Lillian Barbeito has stepped down as co-artistic director.

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet has folded its professional company. It concurrently announced the launch of the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Fund for Innovation in Dance. The organization's education and outreach programs will continue.

Lauren Lovette will retire from New York City Ballet during the 2021–22 season. She is scheduled to give her final performance on October 9.

Lauren Lovette, in a flowing yellow dress and pointe shoes, smiles playfully as she balances en pointe with a leg extended to the side, just below 90. She looks over the extended foot, a dainty arm seeming to be holding it aloft by a string.

Lauren Lovette in Jerome Robbins' Dances at a Gathering

Paul Kolnik, Courtesy NYCB

Alina Cojocaru has left English National Ballet. Maria Kochetkova will join as a lead principal for the 2021–22 season.

At San Francisco Ballet, Jasmine Jimison has been promoted to soloist, effective July 1.

Awards & Honors

Amara Tabor-Smith stands with her hands clasped in front of her, a calm, questioning look directed towards the camera as a swath of plant life sways in the wind behind her.

Amara Tabor-Smith

John Melesaine, Courtesy Cultural Counsel


Amara Tabor-Smith is among the recipients of the inaugural Rainin Fellowship, which includes a $100,000 unrestricted grant.

The NAACP awarded Misty Copeland the Spingarn Medal, the organization's highest honor.

Rachna Ramya Agrawal and Libby Nye are the recipients of Connecticut Dance Alliance's 2020/2021 Distinguished Achievement in Dance Award. Barbara Ally received the 2020/2021 Jill Henderson Award.

Related Articles Around the Web
american ballet theatre kevin mckenzie lillian barbeito bodytraffic aspen santa fe ballet lauren lovette new york city ballet english national ballet alina cojocaru maria kochetkova san francisco ballet jasmine jimison amara tabor-smith misty copeland naacp rachna ramya agrawal libby nye barbara ally news of note

Latest Posts

Courtesy Bloch
Badge
BLOCH

The BLOCHspot + Alcyone Sneaker Are What Dancers Actually Need in 2021

Almost a year later and...yep, we're still in a global pandemic. As COVID-19 drags on, your pre-pandemic footwear is probably on its last legs by now (if it was ever up to dancing all day on floors that aren't sprung). And even when we do finally return to the stage, dancing in non-traditional spaces is a trend that's likely to stick around. Sporting a new pair of kicks designed specially for dancers might be just the boost you need to meet the dance world's "new normal" head-on.

Here, everything you need to know about the next-generation sneaker and handy spin spot that'll make this spring feel like the fresh start dancers deserve.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
dancewear shoes alcyone bloch spot bloch
bloch
February 2021