News of Note: What You Might Have Missed in March 2021

Here are the latest promotions, appointments and departures, as well as notable awards and accomplishments, from the last month.
Comings & Goings
American Ballet Theatre artistic director Kevin McKenzie will step down at the end of 2022. The search for his successor will begin this summer.
At BODYTRAFFIC, co-founder Lillian Barbeito has stepped down as co-artistic director.
Aspen Santa Fe Ballet has folded its professional company. It concurrently announced the launch of the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Fund for Innovation in Dance. The organization's education and outreach programs will continue.
Lauren Lovette will retire from New York City Ballet during the 2021–22 season. She is scheduled to give her final performance on October 9.
Lauren Lovette in Jerome Robbins' Dances at a Gathering
Paul Kolnik, Courtesy NYCB
Alina Cojocaru has left English National Ballet. Maria Kochetkova will join as a lead principal for the 2021–22 season.
At San Francisco Ballet, Jasmine Jimison has been promoted to soloist, effective July 1.
Awards & Honors
Amara Tabor-Smith
John Melesaine, Courtesy Cultural Counsel
Amara Tabor-Smith is among the recipients of the inaugural Rainin Fellowship, which includes a $100,000 unrestricted grant.
The NAACP awarded Misty Copeland the Spingarn Medal, the organization's highest honor.
Rachna Ramya Agrawal and Libby Nye are the recipients of Connecticut Dance Alliance's 2020/2021 Distinguished Achievement in Dance Award. Barbara Ally received the 2020/2021 Jill Henderson Award.