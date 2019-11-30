Stella Abrera in Alexei Ratmansky's Whipped Cream. Photo by Gene Schivaone, Courtesy American Ballet Theatre

News of Note: What You Might Have Missed in November 2019

Courtney Escoyne
Nov 30, 2019

Here are the latest promotions, appointments and transfers, plus notable awards and accomplishments from the last month.

Comings & Goings

Stella Abrera has been appointed artistic director of Kaatsbaan, effective January 1.

Brett Conway and Laura O'Malley have been named co-artistic directors of SFDanceworks. They succeed founder James Sofranko, who took over the artistic directorship of Grand Rapids Ballet in July 2018. He remains attached to SFDanceworks as artistic advisor.

Awards & Honors

Unity Phelan, a pale white woman with green eyes and wavy brown hair, looks at the camera.

Unity Phelan

Erin Baiano, Courtesy Lincoln Center


Ruby Lister (School of American Ballet) and Unity Phelan (New York City Ballet) are among the recipients of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts' 2020 Emerging Artists awards.

Harvard Business School Club of Chicago has selected Red Clay Dance Company founder Vershawn Sanders-Ward for its Community Impact Scholars Program.

The Art Council of Fort Worth honored Texas Ballet Theater founder Margo Dean with a Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award.

Israel's Ministry of Culture has awarded Batsheva Dance Company the Artistic Dance Award 2019, which includes a 100,000 NIS prize, for its performances of Ohad Naharin's The Hole.

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
stella abrera kaatsbaan brett conway laura o'malley james sofranko sfdanceworks school of american ballet ruby lister unity phelan New York City Ballet lincoln center for the performing arts red clay dance company vershawn sanders ward margo dean texas ballet theater batsheva dance company news of note

Latest Posts

Nash (second from left) at a panel at Forward Motion Festival along withDwayne Scheuneman, Karen Peterson, Charlotte Darbyshire and Marc Brew. Photo courtesy Nash

NEA Director of Dance Sara Nash Wants to Give You Money

As director of dance at the National Endowment for the Arts, Sara Nash needs to be plugged into as many parts of the dance world as possible. Through running the dance grantmaking program, she's constantly connecting with artists all over the U.S. and discovering the work they need support for.

She started her career at the British Council's theater and dance department, then worked in Prague at the contemporary dance festival Tanec Praha. Now, at the NEA, she's in a position to help a wide variety of projects and programs get the funding they need.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
sara nash grantmaking national endowment for the arts
national endowment for the arts
Longaria gave herself daily barre outdoors while at Zion National Park. Courtesy Longoria

This Dancer Spent a Month in Zion National Park as an Artist in Residence

For ballet dancers, taking daily class is one of the most natural things they can do.

But taking class in nature is an entirely different story.

Last September, outdoor barre became the new normal for Sarah Longoria during her monthlong stint at Utah's Zion National Park. She lived onsite as an artist in residence, the park's first-ever dancer to be selected for the position. We caught up with Longoria about her time dancing in the shadows of the canyon.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
sarah longoria municipal ballet co. residencies artist in residence
sarah longoria
Pavel Antonov, Courtesy On Site Opera

What It Takes to Choreograph an Opera in a Soup Kitchen

During the holidays, many Americans make a tradition out of volunteering in a soup kitchen. But there's a group of artists taking this idea one step further: They're putting on an opera in a soup kitchen.

New York City's On Site Opera, known for staging works in non-traditional spaces, is presenting Amahl and the Night Visitors next month inside the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen, which serves lunch to the homeless every weekday. The one-act opera recounts the story of the three wise men from the point of view of a young disabled boy who lives in poverty with his mother in Bethlehem.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
soup kitchen holy apostles holiday performances opera winston benons jr on site opera
holiday performances

Editors' Picks

contest
Enter Our Video Contest
Submit Here