News of Note: What You Might Have Missed in November 2019

Here are the latest promotions, appointments and transfers, plus notable awards and accomplishments from the last month.
Comings & Goings
Stella Abrera has been appointed artistic director of Kaatsbaan, effective January 1.
Brett Conway and Laura O'Malley have been named co-artistic directors of SFDanceworks. They succeed founder James Sofranko, who took over the artistic directorship of Grand Rapids Ballet in July 2018. He remains attached to SFDanceworks as artistic advisor.
Awards & Honors
Unity Phelan
Erin Baiano, Courtesy Lincoln Center
Ruby Lister (School of American Ballet) and Unity Phelan (New York City Ballet) are among the recipients of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts' 2020 Emerging Artists awards.
Harvard Business School Club of Chicago has selected Red Clay Dance Company founder Vershawn Sanders-Ward for its Community Impact Scholars Program.
The Art Council of Fort Worth honored Texas Ballet Theater founder Margo Dean with a Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award.
Israel's Ministry of Culture has awarded Batsheva Dance Company the Artistic Dance Award 2019, which includes a 100,000 NIS prize, for its performances of Ohad Naharin's The Hole.