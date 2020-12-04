Dylan Wald, here in Jessica Lang's The Calling, was promoted to principal at Pacific Northwest Ballet.

News of Note: What You Might Have Missed in November 2020

Courtney Escoyne
Dec 04, 2020

Here are the latest promotions, appointments and departures, plus notable awards and accomplishments, from the last month.

Comings & Goings

At Pacific Northwest Ballet, Dylan Wald and Angelica Generosa have been promoted to principal, Cecilia Iliesiu to soloist.

Natascha Mair has joined English National Ballet as a principal.

Ethan Stiefel has been appointed artistic director of American Repertory Ballet, effective this July.

Ballet Tech founder and artistic director Eliot Feld will step down at the end of June.

Marion Tait will step down from her assistant director post at Birmingham Royal Ballet at the end of 2020.

Kellee Edusei will succeed Amy Fitterer as executive director of Dance/USA, effective January 1.

Awards & Honors

New York Live Arts has named Faye Driscoll its 2021–22 Randjelović/Stryker Resident Commissioned Artist.

Gabe Stone Shayer received the Levinson Arts Achievement Award, which comes in the form of a $50,000 grant.

Rhodnie D\u00e9sir, dark skin bathed in blue light, gazes down at her hands, cradling an invisible orb in front of her chest.

Rhodnie Désir in her BOW'T TRAIL Retrospek

Kevin Calixte, Courtesy Désir

Winners of the 2020 Prix de la danse de Montréal include Rhodnie Désir (Grand Prix, $25,000 CAD, and Prix Envol for Cultural Diversity and Inclusive Practices in Dance, $10,000), Ethel Bruneau (the inaugural Prix Ethel Bruneau, $5,000), Chi Long (Prix Interprète, $10,000), Caroline Laurin-Beaucage (Prix du CALQ for Best Choreographic Work 2019–20, $10,000), 7Starr (Prix Découverte, $5,000), Les Ballets Jazz de Montreal (Prix Diffusion Internationale, $5,000), Parise Mongrain (Prix Gestionnaire Culturelle, $5,000) and Linda Rabin (Prix Contribution Exceptionnelle).

