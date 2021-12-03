Jenna Rae Herrera, here in Swan Lake, has been promoted to principal dancer at Ballet West.

Beau Pearson, Courtesy Ballet West

News of Note: What You Might Have Missed in November 2021

Courtney Escoyne
Dec 03, 2021

Here are the latest promotions, appointments and departures, as well as notable awards and accomplishments, from the last month.

Comings & Goings

At Pacific Northwest Ballet, Elle Macy has been promoted to principal, Miles Pertl and Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan to soloist.

At Ballet West, Jenna Rae Herrera has been promoted to principal.

At Carolina Ballet, Sam Ainley has been promoted to principal, Bilal Smith and Joseph Gerhardt to soloist.

At Paris Opéra Ballet, Jérémy-Loup Quer has been promoted to premier danseur, Jack Gasztowtt and Alexandre Gasse to sujet, and Guillaume Diop, Nicola di Vico and Isaac Lopes Gomes to coryphée.

Janet Roll\u00e9, a lighter-skinned Black woman, smiles warmly at the camera. Her curls fall to her shoulders but are pulled neatly back from her face.

Janet Rollé

Larry Busacca, Courtesy ABT

Janet Rollé has been appointed executive director and CEO of American Ballet Theatre, effective January 3.

Peter Stark will succeed Bojan Spassoff as president and director of The Rock School for Dance Education, commencing in February.

Awards & Honors

Sean Bankhead, Ariana DeBose, Sean Dorsey, Max Harwood, JoJo Siwa, and Sean Snyder and Adrian Stevens were selected for Out’s 2021 Out100 list.

Misty Copeland received the Inspiration Through the Arts Award at 92nd Street Y’s Extraordinary Women Awards.

Jerron Herman received the 2021 Petronio Award.

Chelsea Factory’s first resident artist cohort includes Hope Boykin, Andrea Miller, and Leonardo Sandoval and Gregory Richardson.

Winners of the Black British Theatre Awards included Ingrid Mackinnon (Best Choreographer Award, for Romeo and Juliet), Joseph Sissens (Best Dance Performance in a Dance Production Award, for Crystal Pite’s The Statement) and Afro Dance Xplosion (Best Dance Production Award, for And Still We Dance!).

Aparna Satheesan was awarded the 2021 Abhinandan Saroja National Award by India’s National Institute of Indian Classical Dance.

Related Articles Around the Web
elle macy miles pertl sarah-gabrielle ryan jenna rae herrera pacific northwest ballet ballet west sam ainley carolina ballet bilal smith joseph gerhardt jérémy-loup quer jack gasztowtt alexandre gasse guillaume diop nicola di vico isaac lopes gomes paris opera ballet janet rolle janet rollé american ballet theatre peter stark the rock school for dance education bojan spassoff sean bankhead ariana debose sean dorsey max harwood jojo siwa sean snyder adrian stevens misty copeland jerron herman hope boykin andrea miller leonardo sandoval gregory richardson ingrid mackinnon joseph sissens afro dance xplosion aparna satheesan news of note

Latest Posts

AMDA students learn how to present their best selves on camera. Photo by Trae Patton, Courtesy AMDA
Badge
AMDA

AMDA's 4 Tips for Acing Your Next Audition

Ah, audition day. The flurry of new choreography, the long lines of dancers, the wait for callbacks. It's an environment dancers know well, but it can also come with great stress. Learning how to be best prepared for the big day is often the key to staying calm and performing to your fullest potential (and then some).

This concept is the throughline of the curriculum at American Musical and Dramatic Academy, where dance students spend all four years honing their audition skills.

"You're always auditioning," says Santana Trujillo, AMDA's dance outreach manager and a graduate of its BFA program. On campus in Los Angeles and New York City, students have access to dozens of audition opportunities every semester.

For advice on how dancers can put their best foot forward at professional auditions, Dance Magazine recently spoke with Trujillo, as well as AMDA faculty members Michelle Elkin and Genevieve Carson. Catch the whole conversation below, and read on for highlights.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
higher ed amda auditions
amda
July 2021