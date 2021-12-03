News of Note: What You Might Have Missed in November 2021

Here are the latest promotions, appointments and departures, as well as notable awards and accomplishments, from the last month.
Comings & Goings
At Pacific Northwest Ballet, Elle Macy has been promoted to principal, Miles Pertl and Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan to soloist.
At Ballet West, Jenna Rae Herrera has been promoted to principal.
At Carolina Ballet, Sam Ainley has been promoted to principal, Bilal Smith and Joseph Gerhardt to soloist.
At Paris Opéra Ballet, Jérémy-Loup Quer has been promoted to premier danseur, Jack Gasztowtt and Alexandre Gasse to sujet, and Guillaume Diop, Nicola di Vico and Isaac Lopes Gomes to coryphée.
Janet Rollé
Larry Busacca, Courtesy ABT
Janet Rollé has been appointed executive director and CEO of American Ballet Theatre, effective January 3.
Peter Stark will succeed Bojan Spassoff as president and director of The Rock School for Dance Education, commencing in February.
Awards & Honors
Sean Bankhead, Ariana DeBose, Sean Dorsey, Max Harwood, JoJo Siwa, and Sean Snyder and Adrian Stevens were selected for Out’s 2021 Out100 list.
Misty Copeland received the Inspiration Through the Arts Award at 92nd Street Y’s Extraordinary Women Awards.
Jerron Herman received the 2021 Petronio Award.
Chelsea Factory’s first resident artist cohort includes Hope Boykin, Andrea Miller, and Leonardo Sandoval and Gregory Richardson.
Winners of the Black British Theatre Awards included Ingrid Mackinnon (Best Choreographer Award, for Romeo and Juliet), Joseph Sissens (Best Dance Performance in a Dance Production Award, for Crystal Pite’s The Statement) and Afro Dance Xplosion (Best Dance Production Award, for And Still We Dance!).
Aparna Satheesan was awarded the 2021 Abhinandan Saroja National Award by India’s National Institute of Indian Classical Dance.