The Dance Performances That Have Gone Online

As COVID-19 shuts down schools and businesses across the world, just about every upcoming dance performance has been canceled. That means dancers who've spent weeks (and sometimes months or years) rehearsing won't be able share their work with live audiences anytime soon.
But dancers are nothing if not creative. Many have quickly adapted and found ways to put their work online instead. Some companies are offering one-time livestreams to ticket holders, while others are putting up videos on-demand. Many are posting rehearsal clips that were captured before we all started social distancing.
For some, it's a way to recoup a little of the financial loss, but many simply want to put whatever they have of their creations out into the world. It's an inspiring show of how resilient our field is—and it gives us an opportunity to experience the beauty of dance right when many of us need it most.
Dance Magazine asked dancers and companies to send us links to anything that's gone virtual due to canceled performances. We heard from people around the world, from major companies to independent makers, and collected the clips and livestreams here. If you have footage of a show that got canceled, email me at jstahl@dancemedia.com.
Watch & Stream: Teddy Tedholm's 95 POEMS Summer and Fall
This is the last rehearsal of the second half of 95 POEMS Summer and Fall by Teddy Tedholm. In addition to sharing this clip, Tedholm is also putting together a livestream of artists performing in their bedrooms. It will air on Friday, March 20, at 8 pm Eastern. The lineup currently includes slowdanger, Erica Sobol, Emily Shock and more—with an option for viewers to donate.
Stream: The Met Opera Ballet in Verdi's La Traviata
The Metropolitan Opera is streaming encore presentations of it's Live in HD series for free for the duration of its closure. Tune in Thursday, March 19, at 7 pm Eastern to watch Verdi's La Traviata—the Act II ballet was choreographed by Lorin Latarro. The opera had its current run cut short.
Watch: Bret Easterling's BRECHT
Bret Easterling's evening-length solo BRECHT was scheduled for March 13–15 at L.A. Dance Project. When the run was canceled on March 12, LADP decided to stream an excerpt live on Facebook and Periscope.
Watch: Carolina Ballet in Mariana Oliveira's Blue Jay Eyes
Mariana Oliveira created Blue Jay Eyes for Carolina Ballet. It was part of the company's celebration of female choreographers, but the run was cut short.
Stream: ReelAbilities Film Festival
The ReelAbilities Film Festival: New York has shifted its entire programming online. The lineup includes multiple dance films, including Amy's Victory Dance which documents Amy Jordan's dramatic return to dance after being run over by a bus, and Revel in Your Body, a short film featuring Alice Sheppard and Laurel Lawson. The schedule will be announced on Friday.
Watch: Pennsylvania Ballet rehearsing Jacob Taylor's debut for Shut Up And Dance
Pennsylvania Ballet's Shut Up & Dance benefit was scheduled for March 28. Choreographer Jacob Taylor shared two clips from an early rehearsal.
Watch: Hoyoung Im rehearsing his Waldeinsamkeit
Here is work-in-progress choreography of Waldeinsamkeit, which was supposed to be presented in Berlin on March 29. Music and choreography are both by artist Hoyoung Im.
Watch: State Street Ballet's Sleeping Beauty
State Street Ballet's Sleeping Beauty premiere was canceled, but they did an in-studio performance for donors and board members, friends and family, and shared a stream on Facebook.
On Demand: Bayerisches Staatsballett
Instead of performing Swan Lake, Germany's Bayerisches Staatsballett will offer a recorded performance of George Balanchine's Jewels as video-on-demand from Saturday, March 21, at 2:30 pm Eastern until Sunday, March 22, at 6:59 pm.
Watch: Polish National Ballet rehearsing Le Corsaire
Polish National Ballet was set to premiere Manuel Legris' Le Corsaire on March 20. Dancer Mai Kageyama shared footage of herself rehearsing Act III's Gulnara variation.
Watch: Diana Schuemann's Inside Out
This film, choreographed by Diana Schuemann, with video and design by mixed media artist Jessica Moritz, was supposed to be screened at several film festivals this spring, starting with one in Rio de Janeiro this week.
Stream: Paris Opéra Ballet
Paris Opéra Ballet has canceled all programs through mid-April. Instead they will stream shows from its archives on its website. Here's the dance schedule:
March 17 - 22: Manon (2020)
March 30 - April 5: Swan Lake (2019)
April 13 - 19: Tribute to Jerome Robbins (2018)
Watch: Francisco Graciano's Two
Former Paul Taylor dancer Francisco Graciano, currently an MFA student at Florida State University, created Two on dancers Elizabeth Zuccaro and Jeremy Guyton. It was supposed to make its premiere on FSU's Days of Dance Concert on April 24, but the school has been closed.
Watch & Stream: Arch Ballet
Arch Ballet was scheduled to dance a new rendition of choreographer Sheena Annalise's Surreal in a sold-out shared program at New York Live Arts on Saturday, March 14, benefitting the American Suicide Prevention Foundation. It was canceled on Friday, March 13.
Instead, the company posted rehearsal footage, and will be sharing a virtual season on Instagram Live, streaming four ballets—including Surreal—over the course of three performances at 7 pm Eastern, March 18–20. Dancers can tune in at 1 pm each day to learn sections of the rep.
Watch: The Giving Tree
This is the first rehearsal for Nijawwon Matthews' choreography for The Giving Tree series, danced by Jourdan Epstein and Terk Waters. One hundred percent of proceeds from the canceled run was supposed to go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Anyone who would like to donate to St. Jude's can do so here.
Watch: Hamburg Ballet
This trailer shows clips of Saint Matthew Passion by John Neumeier. Performances were scheduled for April 9 and 10 at the Hamburg State Opera. Hamburg Ballet was also forced to cancel a program of two Balanchine ballets April 17–24, and the Beethoven Project by Neumeier on April 30.
Watch: Mount Holyoke College's Capstone Concert
The seniors in Mount Holyoke's dance department scrambled to put their thesis projects onstage in 20 hours when they found out the school was closing on March 10.
Watch: Triple Threat Performing Arts Company
Students in the Triple Threat Performing Arts Company in Brooklyn had planned to perform co-director Kim Senisi's The Giving Tree at the Alvin Ailey Citigroup Theater in April, before it got canceled. Fortunately, they'd had an earlier chance to dance the piece and shared footage on YouTube.
Watch: Kit Modus in Night Air
Atlanta's Kit Modus pieced together clips of rehearsal for Instagram after its performance of Night Air was canceled.
An Alternative Point of View: Maybe Don't Rush to Put Everything Online
Choreographer Megan Williams offered her perspective:
"I just had a show canceled at Danspace Project/Community ACCESS in New York City. Self-producing in collaboration with composer Eve Beglarian with live music (five musicians and the Young People's Chorus) and 11 dancers. The biggest thing I've ever done on my own. I was ready to go into tech week on the 22nd. This should have been the time I was reminding people to get tickets, to be thanking my Kickstarter donors, to be rehearsing with the musicians, to be pushing into high gear. We've been working for a year and a half. Now it's being rescheduled for December.
"I'm wrapping up all the details of my show cancellation, talking to my team, creative collaborators, press agent. I'm good-faith sending checks to the artists, texting/calling them daily to make sure they are okay. I'm prepping for virtual teaching at Purchase College and Sarah Lawrence, and just heard officially that Marymount is closing down so the piece I was making on the BAs won't be performed, nor will the solo I made on a senior at Conn College. They've all been sent home.
"So putting my newly-minted but not yet performed work into the video fray right now is a vulnerable idea. I'm pushing up against the rush for everyone to not only produce dance content around the clock but to share everything virtually that was meant to be seen live.
"We need to slow down.
"Pace ourselves.
"This crisis will be with us for a while, and we will need to spread out the wealth of content. Maybe I'll be ready to share some rehearsal footage in a few weeks, maybe not."