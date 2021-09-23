The 2021 Dance Teacher Award Honorees, clockwise from top left: Dr. Doug Risner, Dr. Nyama McCarthy-Brown, Alice Teirstein, Karisma Jay, Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, Antoine Hunter and Eva Encinias

Celebrate the 2021 Dance Teacher Awards!

Our friends at Dance Teacher are honoring a group of outstanding educators for their contributions to our field, and we'd love you to join!

The 2021 Dance Teacher Awards will take place virtually on Wednesday, October 6, at 6 pm Eastern/3 pm Pacific. Tickets are $25. All net proceeds from ticket sales for this year's event will go to fund the Dance Teacher Scholarship at MOVE|NYC. Register here.

Ahead of the ceremony, get to know the 2021 Dance Teacher Award recipients:

Eva Encinias

COURTESY NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF FLAMENCO

Antoine Hunter

WILFREDO PASCUAL, COURTESY HUNTER

Karisma Jay

COURTESY ABUNDANCE ACADEMY OF THE ARTS

Dr. Nyama McCarthy-Brown

CHRISTOPHER SUMMERS, COURTESY MCCARTHY-BROWN

Dr. Doug Risner

COURTESY RISNER

Alice Teirstein

COURTESY YOUNG DANCEMAKERS COMPANY

Jawole Willa Jo Zollar

KYLE FROMAN

Register here for the 2021 Dance Teacher Awards, taking place Wednesday, October 6, at 6 pm Eastern/3 pm Pacific. The awards will premiere on YouTube. You will receive a link to the event one hour in advance of show time.

Header photo credits, clockwise from top left: Courtesy Risner; Christopher Summers, Courtesy McCarthy-Brown; Courtesy Young Dancemakers Company; Courtesy AbunDance Academy of the Arts; Kyle Froman; Gregg Segal, Courtesy Hunter; Douglas Kent Hall, Courtesy National Institute of Flamenco

