Dance/USA's Pay-What-You-Can Virtual Conference Will Address Inequity and COVID-19

Madeline Schrock
Jun 09, 2020

Dance/USA's annual conference is going all digital this year. And while you may have already developed a case of Zoom fatigue weeks ago, this is one online opportunity we're truly excited about.

Because artists can join from anywhere and attendance is pay-what-you-can, the June 17–19 Dance/USA Virtual Conference has the potential to reach far more people at a time when open conversation and resource sharing are imperative for our field.

The sessions couldn't be more relevant as our art form addresses racism as well as the impact of COVID-19. Preview some of the topics below, then register here through June 10 here.

  • Physical and Mental Health During COVID-19 and Making Work Environments Safe (moderated by Dance Magazine editor in chief Jennifer Stahl)
  • Dance Performances: Planning & Preparing for the 2020–2021 Season
  • Open Space: An Artist Connectivity Series. (This special edition will be presented by The International Association of Blacks in Dance, Sheffield Global Arts Management, KMP Artists and Dance/USA.)
  • Sharing and Making Dance Online in COVID-19 and Beyond
  • Addressing Inequity in Dance Now and for the Future (a two-part series)
  • Federal Advocacy During COVID-19
  • Addressing Climate Change, Business Adaptation, & Community Togetherness

Social activities and dance classes are also sprinkled throughout the schedule, and include a networking coffee and tea hour, a DJ dance party and a #Dance/USGay happy hour for Pride month.

Tickets range from $10 to $100 for three days of programming, and you do not have to be a registered member of Dance/USA to attend. (For those who are unable to pay due to financial constraints, email annualconference@danceusa.org.)

