How the Dance World Can Prepare for Coronavirus

The spread of the coronavirus is scary, no matter who you are. But for dancers, who work in close physical proximity to one another, there's an added element of risk.
Dancers can't exactly "work remotely," after all, should there be a need for such a precaution, and the dance world functions through large gatherings—classes, performances, rehearsals, events—that we'll be told to avoid if the situation escalates.
We've heard to wash our hands, avoid touching our faces and wear a mask if we're feeling sick. (No, really, please don't wear a mask if you're healthy.)
But what else should the dance world be doing? We rounded up some of the most helpful resources on preparing for the virus:
Stay up to date.
The latest on the coronavirus from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) can always be found here.
Utilize local resources.
The CDC recommends connecting with state and local health agencies for information specific to your location.
Plan events carefully.
If you're planning a performance, festival or other event, read this guide on planning gatherings amidst the outbreak from the World Health Organization.
Prepare your business.
Studio owner? Company director? All employers and business owners should read this guide from the CDC, with information about everything from sick leave to sanitizing your space.
Have a closure plan.
This guide from ArtsReady has information on preparing to close or potentially evacuate your arts business, as well as other helpful arts-specific recommendations, like having ticket takers just look at tickets rather than physically taking them, and communicating with audiences about cancellations and refunds.
Dance/USA will be compiling these resources and more on their website. We will update this post as more information is available.