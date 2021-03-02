Starinah "Star" Dixon's air fryer has kept her busy in the kitchen. Courtesy Dixon

From Air Fryers to Instruments, These Items Helped Your Favorite Dancers Through a Year of Shutdown

Breanna Mitchell
Mar 02, 2021

Since last March, dancers have adjusted from studio life to periods of seclusion at home. At a time when human interaction is scarce, the comforting things we surround ourselves with have taken on new importance.

We asked dancers and choreographers to reflect on the items that have brought them joy or a sense of normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic. During a year when many people experienced great loss, it is a privilege to have personal belongings to hold dear.

Starinah “Star” Dixon, assistant director and choreographer, M.A.D.D. Rhythms

"My absolute favorite item has been my air fryer. It's a PowerXL Vortex from Target. I was initially interested in it because I started watching Tabitha Brown cook vegan food. During quarantine, I really got into trying new recipes because...what else was there to do? My boyfriend (Time Brickey) and I started a 'cooking show' on my Instagram Stories called 'Quarantine & Chill, Quarantine Meals.' I think the first thing we made with the air fryer was buffalo cauliflower. I've made fries, okra, 'bacon' from carrots, Brussels sprouts and egg rolls.

"There are still a lot of recipes I plan to try. Having an air fryer got me excited about something when I was feeling stuck and drained. I was missing performing, teaching in person, traveling and just being outdoors."

Nathalia Arja, principal, Miami City Ballet

Arja, a woman with short, curly brown hair, poses with a book by Lysa Terkeurst titled, "It's Not Supposed to Be This Way" She wears an blue camisole and poses in front of a bookshelf.

Nathalia Arja poses with a book that brought her comfort during a challenging time.

Courtesy Arja


"Throughout the pandemic, something that kept me company and brought me a lot of comfort, growth and also healing was the book It's Not Supposed to Be This Way, by Christian author Lysa TerKeurst.

"The way she writes is so simple to understand yet so human. It is like she becomes your friend because of how deeply encouraging she is. The book came at the most fitting time, as it talks about 'Finding Unexpected Strength When Disappointments Leave You Shattered.' I absolutely recommend this book, and I finished it with lots of positive, new perspectives."

Kate Wallich, choreographer and director, Studio Kate Wallich

Wallich, a woman with her hair in a low ponytail, stands in her apartment. Two gray marley rolls are laid out beneath her, and there is a white wall behind her. She wears blue socks, dark blue shorts and a grey sweatshirt. She balances in relev\u00e9 with her arms placed in front of her, palms facing outward.

Kate Wallich dancing on the marley she's borrowing from Velocity Dance Center

Courtesy Wallich


"I currently have two rolls of marley laid in my apartment from my first and most beloved home for dance, Velocity Dance Center in Seattle. COVID has sadly closed Velocity's physical space, so I have these two rolls on temporary loan.

"I made my first dances on this marley! Having space to dance in my home has been a game changer for me at this time. Every week, I set a new intention for what I want to manifest on that dance floor."

Harper Watters, soloist, Houston Ballet

Watters, a Black man with short hair, stands in front of a staircase. He wears white sneakers, black sweatpants and a pink sweatshirt. He holds up a white journal and a pen.

Harper Watters recently started journaling.

Courtesy Watters


"RuPaul sent me a journal on New Year's Eve, and it's the most sacred thing I was sent in 2020! Yes, it was in a PR box for the new season of 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' but still! I've never journaled before, and with 2020 being filled with such chaotic emotions, I thought writing down my thoughts, concerns and memories of the day would alleviate some of the stress, and I was right.

"Journaling is allowing me to remember how I felt and why I felt a certain way. It's helping me keep tabs on what I want to focus on in the studio and track my progress. With so many emotionally pivotal moments in 2020, I found it difficult to even start pliés at barre, while trying to navigate thinking about turnout and hip placement with advocacy and empowerment. Putting the noise in my head onto paper has brought clarity to my dancing."

Paloma Garcia-Lee, Broadway actress and dancer

Garcia-Lee, a white woman with short blonde hair, holds a candle labeled "Cade 26" in her hand. She smiles, has bright red nail polish on, and wears a light-colored sweatshirt.

Paloma Garcia-Lee brightens up nights spent at home with her favorite candle.

Courtesy Garcia-Lee


"My favorite candle is Le Labo's Cade 26. This is a splurge, but it's one that has made self-care night so delightful. The fragrance was exclusively made for the Gramercy Park Hotel in New York. It is like you stepped into a luxury hotel right in your own home. What I love about splurge items is that when you use them you really, really enjoy them. I only light it when I'm really feeling like a fun evening in. I keep it on my mantle where the room picks up the fragrance even when it's not lit. Honestly, it's the little things sometimes!"

Tiler Peck, principal, New York City Ballet

Peck, a woman with brown hair, stands in a tendu ballet position with one foot pointed in front of her on the floor. One hand holds her countertop for support and the other is to the side of her in second position. She wears a black jumpsuit and black ballet slippers. She stands on white tile next to a white dog. A brick fireplace is behind her.

Tiler Peck takes a ballet class at home.

Courtesy Peck


"I could not have gotten through quarantine without my daily hydration cream from Youth Corridor! The pandemic has brought a lot of added stress and much uncertainty to our daily lives, so it has been wonderful to know I can count on my daily moisturizer to keep my skin looking as fresh and youthful as possible. Youth Corridor technicians taught me to treat my skin like I would a silk scarf, and that image is something that has totally changed my skin routine for the better."

Morgan Bullock, Irish step dancer and TikTok influencer

Bullock, a Black girl with long hair, dances on a small dance platform. She wears Irish Step Dancing shoes, a black dress, and a skin colored turtle neck. She smiles and dances in front of a lake.

Morgan Bullock dancing outdoors with her Mitchell dance platform

Courtesy Bullock


"The product that has helped me most through this difficult year has been my dance platform, made by Mitchell. I was fortunate enough to have been gifted this platform in May of last year. While it has, of course, helped me make videos to post on my various social media accounts, the platform has also helped me get my mind off of the craziness that was 2020.

"The amplified sound that it helps me create is almost therapeutic, as it really helps me drown out my thoughts and just focus on dancing. The portability of it makes it so easy to take it anywhere I want, whether it be a peaceful spot in the woods, by the water or at a nearby park."

Adji Cissoko, company dancer, Alonzo King LINES Ballet

Cissoko, a Black woman with light brown braids, sits in a chair and plays the kora, a lute-like string instrument made of wood and leather. She wears a red jacket and sits outside on a sidewalk.

Adji Cissoko playing the kora

Courtesy Cissoko


"One of the things I'm super-grateful for during this time is the kora. The kora is a West African string instrument similar to the harp. Growing up, I listened to my dad playing the kora on a daily basis, but I never learned how to play myself. During the last few years, and especially during COVID, I found myself exploring West African culture and its music further and decided it was time to finally learn how to play myself.

"I was supposed to travel to Senegal to visit some of my family, but, unfortunately, because of COVID, I wasn't able to. Every time I play, it makes me think of and feel connected to them. It's a very comforting feeling. It also inspires me to move and explore dance in new ways. A few months ago, I even taught a ballet class using only African music, and it was really fun!"

Related Articles From Your Site
covid-19 coronavirus starinah dixon nathalia arja kate wallich harper watters paloma garcia-lee tiler peck morgan bullock adji cissoko

Latest Posts

Courtesy Harlequin
Badge
Harlequin Floors

What Does It Take to Make a Safe Outdoor Stage for Dance?

Warmer weather is just around the corner, and with it comes a light at the end of a hibernation tunnel for many dance organizations: a chance to perform again. While social distancing and mask-wearing remain essential to gathering safely, the great outdoors has become an often-preferred performance venue.

But, of course, nature likes to throw its curveballs. What does it take to successfully pull off an alfresco show?

Marisa Grywalski and Alejandro Diaz in Dwight Rhodens "Ave Maria," part of PBT's Open Air Series last fall.

Kelly Perkovich, Courtesy Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Keeping dancers safe outside requires the same intentional flooring as you have in the studio—but it also needs to be hearty enough to withstand the weather. With so many factors to consider, two ballet companies consulted with Harlequin Floors to find the perfect floor for their unique circumstances.

Last fall, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre invested in a mobile stage that allowed the dancers to perform live for socially distanced audiences. "But we didn't have an outdoor resilient floor, so we quickly realized that if we had any rain, we were going to be in big trouble—it would have rotted," says artistic director Susan Jaffe.

The company purchased the lightweight, waterproof Harlequin's AeroDeck® sprung floor panels and the heavy-duty Harlequin Cascade™ vinyl, which is manufactured with BioCote® Antimicrobial Protection to help with the prevention of bacteria and mold. After an indoor test run while filming Nutcracker ("It felt exactly like our regular floor," says Jaffe), the company will debut the new setup this May in Pittsburgh's Schenley Park during a two-week series of performances shared with other local arts organizations.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Open Air Series last fall. The company plans to roll out their new Harlequin AeroDeck® sprung floor panels and Harlequin Cascade™ vinyl floor for more outdoor performances this spring.

Harris Ferris, Courtesy Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

In addition to the possibility of rain, a range of temperatures also has to be taken into account. When the State Ballet of Rhode Island received a grant from the state to upgrade its 15-year-old stage, executive director Ana Fox chose the Harlequin Cascade vinyl floor in the lighter gray color "so that it would be cooler if it's reflecting sunlight during daytime performances," she says.

However, for the civic ballet company's first performance on its new 24-by-48–foot stage on November 22, heat was less of a concern than the Northeastern cold. Fortunately, Fox says the surface never got icy or too stiff. "It felt warm to the feel," she says. "You could see the dancers didn't hesitate to run or step into arabesque." (The Harlequin Cascade floor is known for providing a good grip.)

"To have a safe floor for dancers not to worry about shin splints or something of that nature, that's everything," she says. "The dancers have to feel secure."

State Ballet of Rhode Island first rolled out their new Harlequin Cascade™ flooring for an outdoor performance last November.

Courtesy of Harlequin

Of course, the elements need to be considered even when dancers aren't actively performing. Although Harlequin's AeroDeck is waterproof, both PBT and SBRI have tarps to cover their stages to keep any water out. SBRI also does damp mopping before performances to get pollen off the surface. Additionally, the company is building a shed to safely store the floor long-term when it's not in use. "Of course, it's heavy, but laying down the floor and putting it away was not an issue at all," says Fox, adding that both were easy to accomplish with a crew of four people.

Since the Harlequin Cascade surface is versatile enough to support a wide range of dance styles—and even opera and theater sets—both PBT and SBRI are partnering with other local arts organizations to put their outdoor stages to use as much as possible. Because audiences are hungry for art right now.

"In September, I made our outdoor performance shorter so we wouldn't have to worry about intermission or bathrooms, but when it was over, they just sat there," says Jaffe, with a laugh. "People were so grateful and so happy to see us perform. We just got an overwhelming response of love and gratitude."

Marisa Grywalski and Alejandro Diaz in Susan Jaffes "Carmina Terra," part of PBT's Open Air Series last fall.

Kelly Perkovich, courtesy Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

outdoor dance outdoor performance harlequin pittsburgh ballet theatre state ballet of rhode island harlequin floors
harlequin floors
February 2021