- The Latest
- News
- Breaking Stereotypes
- Rant & Rave
- Dance As Activism
- Dancers Trending
- Viral Videos
- The Dancer's Toolkit
- Health & Body
- Dance Training
- Career Advice
- Style & Beauty
- Dance Auditions
- Giveaways
- Search
- Guides & Resources
- Performance Calendar
- College Guide
- About
- Dance Magazine Awards
- Meet The Editors
- Contact Us
- Advertise/Media Kit
- Classifieds
- Buy A Single Issue
- Give A Gift Subscription
When It's Time To Speak Up For Your Safety Onstage
Last month, Yann Arnaud, an aerialist with Cirque de Soleil, died after plummeting to the stage in VOLTA. He was performing an aerial straps routine in Tampa, Florida, when one of his hands slipped and he fell 20 feet.
Professional dancers are often asked to perform stunts, some of them extremely dangerous. Even when the risks aren't life-threatening, it's important to listen to your gut.
Don't Feel Obliged To Put Your Safety At Risk
One job is never worth your physical safety. Photo by Louis Blythe/Unsplash
"When you're in the chorus, its tempting to say, 'I'll do it,' when they ask if you'll climb that 40 foot wire," says Broadway veteran Adrian Bailey. He suffered multiple injuries after falling through a trap door, and had to stop performing.
Dancers shouldn't feel obligated to attempt anything that's awkward or frightening. While dancing at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, I didn't feel comfortable performing 35 feet up in the air on the trapeze without a net. Because I was honest with the circus coach, she let me walk on a ball instead.
If I hadn't spoken up, I would have remained terrified and shaky, doing something that felt unsafe, just to stay employed. Instead, I was cast as an understudy in a role that was much more appropriate for me.
How To Say No When You Feel Unsafe
Ask for a private meeting to express your concerns. Photo by Joshua Ness/Unsplash
It's best to speak up right away, calmly and firmly. You can request a private meeting and say, "I don't feel safe," or "That hurts my back." You don't have to explain why.
If you bring it up respectfully, without an attitude, Bailey says, "you're not going to lose your place in the spotlight."
Which risks are you willing to take? It's a personal decision. I was asked in some shows to fly. I felt secure in the harness, and the person who rigged me was excellent, responsible and trustworthy. For me, it was an exhilarating experience. Other dancers I know refuse to fly. One man told me that he had a cable break during a performance in Reno. He was clinging to the curtain and hanging by one wire, instead of two. After that, he never flew again.
You Can Only Enjoy Performing When You Feel Secure
Don't suffer in silence. Photo by Hailey Kean/UnsplashIt's critical to know and trust anyone you are dependent upon during a show. This includes your dance partners. If you are having trouble with a lift, ask the dance captain to watch you rehearse and advise you. You wouldn't get in the car with a drunk driver behind the wheel—you shouldn't be partnered by a person who is on drugs or intoxicated. (This is more common than people realize.) Stagehands also carry a tremendous responsibility when it comes to the performers' safety.
Professionals may lose their balance, or have an off night. Sometimes the accidents happen after the most challenging part of the act is over. You can slip on the dismount or when sliding down the rope. Nobody ever expects this to happen, but it does.
Each dancer has to decide for themselves which risks they are willing to take. Because if you are anxious about your safety, you won't be able to enjoy performing.
Crystal Pite is a busy woman.
While her company, Kidd Pivot, toured the globe recently performing Betroffenheit—its acclaimed collaboration with Jonathon Young and fellow Canadians Electric Company Theatre—Pite herself launched three productions at three of the world's foremost dance companies: Nederlands Dans Theater (The Statement, February 2016), the Paris Opéra Ballet (The Seasons' Canon, fall 2016), and London's Royal Ballet (Flight Pattern, spring 2017).
Looking for your next audition shoe? Shot at and in collaboration with Broadway Dance Center, Só Dança has launched a new collection of shoes working with some pretty famous faces of the musical theater world! Offered in two different styles and either 2.5" or 3" heels, top industry professionals are loving how versatile and supportive these shoes are! Pro tip: The heel is centered under the body so you can feel confident and stable!
A schoolgirl's ballet recital, prancing circus horses, a Fred-and-Ginger ballroom homage, an aerial duet, even sheets flapping on laundry lines—in the new movie musical The Greatest Showman, Ashley Wallen choreographs them all, in service to a big, fanciful story based on the ups and downs of legendary 19th-century impresario P.T. Barnum. With Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron and Zendaya starring and dancing, songs by the Oscar- and Tony-winning composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a huge ensemble that includes "18 amazing dancers," conjoined twins, a man with three legs, and Barnum's other assorted sideshow attractions, Wallen calls it "a dream come true."
New York City Ballet continues its first year without Peter Martins at the helm as our spring season opens tonight.
When he retired at the start of the new year, we plunged headfirst into unknown, murky waters. Who would the new director be? When would we know? Would we dancers get some say in the decision? Who would oversee the Balanchine ballets? Who would be in charge of casting? Would a new director bring along huge upheaval? Could some of us be out of a job?
Dancers are more than just vessels performing set material. We make contributions to creative processes all the time. Some of these are obvious: We often improvise material or generate entire phrases to be incorporated into a work. Others are more innocuous: Dancers are sometimes asked to give feedback that ends up shaping the composition of a work.
This is choreography.
Call us partial, but when it comes to career choices, being a dancer takes the cake. It certainly isn't easy, but every moment we're in the studio or onstage, we get to do something we love. Here are 13 reasons why being a dancer is—in our humble opinion—the best thing in the world.
Sure, lots of ballet dancers are doing stints in Broadway shows these days. But most of them aren't tackling roles like Jigger Craigin, Carousel's villainous whaler, who yes, dances, but is by no means a role traditionally played by a dancer, and who demands a careful blend of charm and danger, drunkenness and cunning. Yet this is the role that New York City Ballet star Amar Ramasar has taken on—and triumphantly, too. The New York Times called his Broadway debut "electric."
We caught up with him for our "Spotlight" series:
There's a special magic to watching dance on camera—done well, entire worlds can be created, single moments stretched into infinity. But what if you're working with a severe time constraint, say, 60 seconds?
Being bullied, unfortunately, is still a common experience among dance students, particularly male dance students. But there are a variety of strategies that you can use to help deal with difficult emotions and restore self-confidence.