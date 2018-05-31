- The Latest
Our 7 Favorite Dancer Workouts on YouTube
Dancers know they need to cross-train. But sometimes the last thing you want to do is trek to the gym, or throw down 30 bucks for another Pilates class.
That's where YouTube comes to the rescue. Of course, an online video can't offer the specialized guidance of an in-person instructor. But with virtually no equipment needed, these seven dancer-approved options are a super convenient way to fit in a workout right in your living room—for free.
Kathryn Morgan's Pilates Class
Length: 20 minutes
Best For: Serious core strengthening. Former New York City Ballet soloist Kathryn Morgan knows exactly what it takes to build the kind of center that dancers need. While demonstrating, she also warns about common errors dancers make when performing the exercises (she knows our bad habits all too well).
Warning: She leaves little rest for the weary between exercises. Be prepared to sweat.
Extension & Developpé Builder
Length: 29 minutes
Best For: Improving your extensions. This workout strengthens and stretches virtually all the muscles involved in developpés, from your core to your glutes and hamstrings. Largely based on a traditional floor barre, the workout is done on your back and knees, with one section that moves in and out of a plank.
Bonus: The trainer, Alessia Lugoboni, is a former Royal New Zealand Ballet dancer, and her Lazy Dancer Tips channel is stocked with all kinds of workout videos for dancers (or those who want to look like them).
New York City Ballet Workout
Length: 60 minutes
Best For: A full-body, ballet-based sweat session. This video distills a traditional ballet class down to a stationary workout done entirely without a barre. It was designed in collaboration with New York Sports Club to strengthen the body using classical dance movements.
But, Wait: Yes, that's Peter Martins narrating the exercises. This oldie but goodie is a classic from 2001. Dancers have sworn by this video and it's sequel for years.
Yoga For Dancers
Length: 24 minutes
Best For: Stretching out and strengthening your core, upper body and glutes. This trainer adds in plenty of balance challenges, too, making it a great well-rounded option when you're on layoff.
Our Favorite Part: The dog lounging in the background offers some seriously relaxing summer chill-out vibes.
Agility Workout
Length: 20 minutes
Best For: Working on balance and coordination. This class is built around a small circle—which you can create with a jump rope, a yoga strap or even a series of pencils—to challenge your agility with fast footwork, small jumps and balances. Bonus: The cardio component will also boost your stamina.
We Know: Some of the exercises look a little silly, but trust us, they're killer.
Plyometric Drills
Length: 12 minutes
Best For: Increasing the power and height of your jumps. All kinds of athletes swear by plyometrics to increase their power and jump height. These drills may seem basic, but they can produce real results.
Disclaimer: Make sure you warm up first, and have a sturdy chair or bench handy.
Equipment-Free Arm Toners
Length: 4 minutes
Best For: Strengthening your arms without dumbbells. If you don't have access to any equipment, these simple exercise offer a quick but effective substitute.
Why We Love It: Because you can feel the burn and finish up in less than five minutes.
The grand master of transforming street dance for the stage (and 2017 Dance Magazine Award recipient), Rennie Harris returns to the New Victory Theater with the multimedia Funkedified. This world premiere, with dancers of Rennie Harris Puremovement as well as guest artists from The Hood Lockers, looks back on African-American culture of the 1970s. A video montage evokes that tumultuous era, and a live band celebrates the unique funk sound. June 1–10. newvictory.org.
Travis Wall draws inspiration from dancers Tate McCrae, Timmy Blankenship and more.
One often-overlooked relationship that exists in dance is the relationship between choreographer and muse. Recently two-time Emmy Award Winner Travis Wall opened up about his experience working with dancers he considers to be his muses.
"My muses in choreography have evolved over the years," says Wall. "When I'm creating on Shaping Sound, our company members, my friends, are my muses. But at this current stage of my career, I'm definitely inspired by new, fresh talent."
Wall adds, "I'm so inspired by this new generation of dancers. Their teachers have done such incredible jobs, and I've seen these kids grown up. For many of them, I've had a hand in their exposure to choreography."
"So why did you quit?"
It's a question I've been asked hundreds of times since I stopped dancing over a decade ago. My answer has changed over the years as my own understanding of what lead me to walk away from greatest love of my life has become clearer.
"I had some injures," I would mutter nervously for the first few years. This seemed like the answer people understood most. Then it became, "I was just not very happy." Finally, as I passed into my 30s, I began telling the uncomfortable truth: "I quit dancing because of untreated depression."
Pain is an inevitable part of a dancing life and dancers have a high tolerance for it, according to Sean Gallagher, a New York physical therapist whose practice includes many professional performers. "So when dancers complain, it really means something," he says.
But women and men experience pain differently, and tend to be treated for it differently as well. Female dancers need to understand those differences before they go to a doctor, so they can make sure they get treated promptly and effectively.
A few weeks ago, American Ballet Theatre announced the A.B.T. Women's Movement, a new program that will support three women choreographers per season, one of whom will make work on the main company.
"The ABT Women's Movement takes inspiration from the groundbreaking female choreographers who have left a lasting impact on ABT's legacy, including Agnes de Mille and Twyla Tharp," said artistic director Kevin McKenzie in a press release.
Hypothetically, this is a great idea. We're all for more ballet commissions for women. But the way ABT has promoted the initiative is problematic.
If you've gone gaga for Lady Gaga's elaborate and out-there music videos, you've probably admired Richy Jackson's work. Jackson has been by Lady Gaga's side for almost a decade, and since late 2011, he's been the superstar's lead choreographer and visual director. (Jackson has also worked with other artists like Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj and Meghan Trainor, and on various commercial gigs.) Here, he opens up about his inspirations, challenges and favorite memories from seven iconic Lady Gaga videos.
There's a lot to take in over the 11 days of the Philadelphia International Festival of the Arts, from Ann Carlson's Doggie Hamlet (five dancers, three dogs, lots of sheep) to Elizabeth Streb's SEA (Singular Extreme Actions), both local premieres. One that will be tough to miss: a nightly performance by French troupe Compagnie Transe Express of Cristal Palace, a world premiere in which more than 50 performers will create a nearly 40-foot human chandelier, topped by musicians. May 31–June 10. kimmelcenter.org/pifa.
In today's dance world of freelance gigs and cobbled-together careers, it makes sense that students are thinking about supplementing their dance major with another subject. But that doesn't mean a second major has to be your backup plan, or that you have to double-major to support yourself. Taking on another area of study—or not—is all about what you're interested in and how you envision your college experience.
Don't be fooled by these common double-major misconceptions:
I feel like a loser after auditioning for a ballet company. Instead of a job, I landed a position in their trainee program. I refused it and switched to a school with a Limón curriculum, which doesn't do it for me. Now what?
—Failure, New York, NY
Most dancers are familiar with this story: You get that first company contract, and figure that you just have to show everyone—your director especially—how special, reliable and talented you are, and your career will be everything you dreamed it to be.
But what happens when casting goes up and your name's fourth cast or worse—not even there? When you're working so hard, pushing through pain, but you end up feeling frustrated and invisible, wondering how all those goals you began with will ever be realized? Do you shrug it off, keep your head down and hope things will change? For how long?