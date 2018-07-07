We Asked Five Stars The Biggest Misconception About Dancers— They All Said the Same Thing
We love learning new things about our favorite dancers through our "Spotlight" Q&A series (like Sterling Baca's obsession with spiders!). One of the questions we always ask is: What's the biggest misconception about dancers?
After a while, we began to sense a pattern in the responses. Here's how five dancers answered the question (warning: this may make you hungry!):
Amar Ramasar
His answer: "That we don't eat very much. Quite the contrary, we eat a lot!"
When Ramasar isn't busy dancing with New York City Ballet or showing off his acting and singing chops in Carousel on Broadway, he's hitting happy hours with his girlfriend and fellow NYCB dancer Alexa Maxwell. Oysters are protein, right?
PeiJu Chien-Pott
Her answer: "That dancers don't eat. Some of my friends cannot believe how much I eat."
Relatable. The Martha Graham Dance Company star hits up one of New York City's trendiest ice cream spots on her day off. We, too, would need to cool down with a sweet treat after all those contractions.
Sterling Baca
His answer: "That we don't eat!"
Baca and his girlfriend and fellow Pennsylvania Ballet dancer Nayara Lopes seem to know that food is the best part of baseball games. (If you don't count those very graceful and dancer-ly stretches, that is.)
Ashley Murphy
Her answer: "That we don't eat! Dancers definitely eat healthier than the average person, but we also have our "cheat" days where we eat pizza and ice cream! I am also from Louisiana and in the South we love our food."
The Washington Ballet dancer's meal prep routine is everything we've ever aspired to. She talks a big talk about cheat days, but this looks pretty darn healthy to us.
Nathalia Arja
Her answer: "That dancers don't eat. That doesn't take into account how many calories we burn in class and in rehearsals. I eat pretty much anything!"
You can take the girl out of Brazil, but she's still gonna love these delicious truffle-looking things. We'd probably travel halfway around the world for them, too.