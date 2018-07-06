Powered by RebelMouse
Popular
Madeline Schrock
Jul. 06, 2018 12:37PM EST

#RVLiving: Meet the Dancer–Choreographer Couple Who Lives in an RV

Shaina Branfman Baira and Bryan Strimpel Baira dance outside their home. Photo by Effy Grey | Effyography, Courtesy The Bairas.

Though living in New York City is expensive, dancers can be downright resourceful in finding creative ways to make it work. Shaina Branfman Baira and Bryan Strimpel Baira have taken that resourcefulness to a whole other level: For the past two years, the co-directors of BAIRA | MVMNT PHLSPHY have lived off the grid. In an RV. Parked in Brooklyn. Without electricity, running water, internet or air conditioning.

Since making this transition, the married couple has been able to support themselves almost entirely through their dance work, freeing up valuable time and resources for their craft. The Bairas shared the ins and outs of their unconventional lifestyle with Dance Magazine and even gave us a tour of their home.

So You Wanna Move into an RV...

Surprisingly, the Bairas' move was more about saving time than saving money. "We were working so many jobs to be able to make rent that we didn't actually have time to really develop our choreography and our teaching practice," says Shaina. Both had been dancing for other choreographers, while Shaina picked up work video editing and babysitting and Bryan performed with Third Rail Projects and did sound design for other dance companies. They put all that aside upon moving into their 1986 RV. Now, their days are spent researching, choreographing and teaching dance.

Since Shaina is from Texas and Bryan is from Michigan, they also wanted to set themselves up for a more mobile lifestyle. "This allows us to travel more and to bring what we're doing back to the communities we're from," she says. And the socially conscious pair was also concerned about how they were—or weren't—contributing to their Park Slope neighborhood. "When you move to a city," says Bryan, "if you don't plan on fully participating in the decisions that affect the city, I think that's where the gentrification issues becomes irresponsible."

Home sweet home. Photo by Effy Grey | Effyography, Courtesy The Bairas.

The Community Connection

Opting out of traditional living actually forced them further into their community out of necessity. "We ended up being so much more immersed because we needed things like electricity and bathrooms," says Shaina. For internet access, they rediscovered public libraries and became regulars at local coffee shops. They joined a gym, and its facilities had an added bonus: open studios they could use whenever fitness classes weren't happening. "That became our place to rehearse, our place to shower, our place to train our bodies."

The couple cooks most meals at home on a three-burner propane stove. But without electricity, their refrigerator is used for storage. They do use ice to keep their food cool, but once it melts, the water is recycled for washing dishes or freshening up.

The Magic Hours

The Bairas must move their RV once or twice a week, depending on parking regulations. During their first year, they often parked in spots that required them to move between midnight and 3 am. "That sucked so bad," says Bryan, laughing. But, Shaina counters, that late-night time became some of their most productive hours. If their laptop still had juice, they'd work on their website, or use the time to read, write or process their work. "Midnight to 3 am is horrible if you have a 9 am job," she says, "but we can make our schedules that next day and go into the gym to rehearse at noon."

"We Are So Broke"

When asked how the move impacted them financially, Bryan was quick to say that they're now in a different tax bracket. They get by with money from choreography commissions and teaching at Peridance, Gibney and Mark Morris Dance Center, as well as occasional gigs at colleges, like their upcoming intensive at Wayne State University.

"Someone could do this transition and save money. That's a whole other route we didn't choose," says Shaina. "All of our rent money goes into what we want to participate in." That means buying responsibly sourced food, and funding research for their choreography, whether that's through books, musical equipment or tickets to dance performances.

Rest-Stop Concerts

Improvising at rest stops became a way for Shaina and Bryan to connect with other travelers. Photo by Effy Grey | Effyography, Courtesy The Bairas.

Since moving into an RV, the Bairas have taken two cross country roundtrips and met countless people through improvisational performances at parks or rest stops. "It's pretty renegade style," says Shaina. "These people definitely wouldn't find themselves in the Triskelion theater in Brooklyn where we perform," says Bryan. "Truck drivers, people that didn't have an idea of what dance could be," she says. "Performing would be the catalyst for the conversations," says Bryan. "They'd been watching for so long that they feel obligated to talk to us, like 'What are you guys doing?' "

Next Stop: Detroit

The Bairas are about to get even more mobile: Later this month, they're hitting the road and relocating to Detroit. At first, they'll stay with friends. "Before we go into RV living, we need to understand Detroit more and how we can responsibly live there off the grid," says Shaina. But they're not quitting the NYC dance scene. They'll return to perform and teach and hope to travel the rest of the time. "We want to bring what we're working on to our families," says Bryan. "If we can't reach them, then what are we really doing? That's a big goal, a big driver. Who are we making our art for? Other artists, or is it attempting to communicate with all people?"

This sort of arts evangelism is a big theme for the Bairas, and RV living has only amplified it. Shaina hopes that other dancers who flock to NYC can eventually bring their creativity back to their hometowns. "We leave home and come to cities to find each other, our artistic families," she says. "But then there's a big problem because our homes are missing the artistic pieces. If we could all go home, we would live in a different country."

Related Articles Around the Web
Show Comments ()
Get the print edition!

How ABT Dancers Get Through Two Grueling Months of Met Performances

American Ballet Theatre's two months of performances at New York City's Metropolitan Opera House can be an exciting but demanding time for the dancers. With nine ballets in eight weeks including Whipped Cream and Harlequinade, a night off is hard to come by.

Keep reading... Show less
Dancers Trending

Jack Ferver is Playing Tinker Bell, But He's Not a "Playful Queer Person" Right Now

"How to use dance to create mystery is very important to me," says Jack Ferver who choreographs and plays Tinker Bell in a production of Leonard Bernstein's Peter Pan. Photo by Maria Baranova, Courtesy Blake Zidell & Associates

"I'm in heaven right now," Jack Ferver smiles over the phone. He was enjoying a leisurely breakfast with a couple of his castmates the morning after Leonard Bernstein's Peter Pan had its first preview performance. This production of the lesser-known Bernstein score, officially opening tonight at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College (where Ferver teaches), doesn't just feature choreography by the genre-mixing dancemaker: It has Ferver himself performing as Tinker Bell.

Keep reading... Show less
Get the print edition!
Dance Training

Is Your Teacher A Bully Or Just Strict? 10 Ways to Tell The Difference

Bullies sometimes excuse their own behavior by saying they're just strict. But there's a difference. Photo by Thinkstock

A few months ago, your teacher snapped at you for smiling too much. Today, you're keeping your expression neutral when your teacher abruptly cuts the music and walks over to you, pretending to knock on your forehead. "Hello? Is anyone in there? Your face is always blank." Your classmates look just as frozen as you feel, their eyes darting back and forth between you and your teacher until the music resumes and class goes on.

Being bullied by a dance teacher can be painful—and confusing. You may have more questions than answers. What's happening? Am I just too sensitive? Is this really bullying?

Keep reading... Show less
Career Advice

"What I Spent"—A Week in the Life of an NYC Freelancer

The life of a dancer in NYC doesn't come cheap. Photo by Lucas Favre/Unsplash

Dance Magazine asked one anonymous dancer to record how she spent her money over the course of one week. Here's what she sent us.

Keep reading... Show less
Rant & Rave

Can We Have An Honest Conversation About Who's Really Paying Our Rent?

Raja Feather Kelly admits he's gone into debt in order to fund his shows. Photo by Kate Enman, courtesy Kelly

When I moved to New York City in 2000, my life looked like that of most 22-year-old aspiring modern dancers: I lived with two roommates in a rundown two-bedroom apartment deep in Brooklyn. I was paid $100 a week to dance for Tamar Rogoff, but I also worked the front desk at a yoga studio and as a "counter girl" at a coffee shop. I made a few hundred dollars a week.

But I had a safety net. My parents insisted I have health insurance, so they paid it. If I couldn't make rent, they paid it. And when a rent-stabilized apartment became available—an alarmingly cheap one-bedroom that would allow me to survive as an artist in the city for the next decade—I used an inheritance from my grandfather to pay the sizable broker's fee, which I admitted to nobody. Without help, none of this would have been possible.

Keep reading... Show less
Health & Body

The Vitamin That Helps Dancers Perform Better and Get Injured Less Often

10 minutes of midday sun could keep you out of the PT's office. Photo by Unsplash

File this under news that sounds too good to be true: A study published in last month's International Journal of Sports Physiology and Performance found that one little nutrient—vitamin D—could improve dancers' strength and decrease their risk of injury.

Known as "the sunshine vitamin" because of our body's ability to produce it when exposed to sun, vitamin D has long been a sore point for dancers. Many have chronically low levels, most likely because of their restrictive diets and all the time they spend indoors in studios and theaters.

That's a serious risk: Our bodies need this vitamin to absorb calcium and keep our bones strong. Other studies have shown that a lack of D also correlates with a lack of muscle strength.

Keep reading... Show less
Get the print edition!
Breaking Stereotypes

We Can't Get Enough of This Beautiful Transgender Ballerina

World, if you haven't already, meet Jay Ledford.

She's an incredibly gifted 18-year-old student at the Kirov Academy of Ballet with lines for dayyyyys. She's also transgender. And describing her as inspiring is a bit of an understatement.

Jay began transitioning relatively recently, and has been documenting her journey on Instagram. She's an active advocate for transgender youth, the kind of role model that so many young people—inside and outside of the dance world—need right now.

Read the full story on dancespirit.com.

Dance History

#tbt: Dance Magazine's Tribute Issue Honoring George Balanchine

George Balanchine and members of the New York City Ballet on a 1955 tour to Monte Carlo. Photo courtesy DM Archives

The July 1983 issue of Dance Magazine was dedicated to George Balanchine, who had passed away in April of that year. Our pages were filled with tributes to the choreographer who irrevocably altered the course of American ballet. Dancers from Tamara Toumanova to Alexandra Danilova to Mikhail Baryshnikov contributed reflections, though perhaps critic Edwin Denby summed it up best:

"Dancing is such a momentary impression. Balanchine always said that his ballets are like butterflies: They live for a season. He didn't much like reviving works because he didn't seem to remember them, being much more interested in new things. I have no idea what will become of Balanchine's 'butterflies' now...Tastes change, styles change, techniques change...But we know one very important thing about Balanchine: He changed the way we look at dance."

Dance Training

Four Money Truths All College Dancers Should Know

Nadia Khayrallah wishes she'd been told how much dance work is unpaid. Photo by Eric Bandiero, courtesy Khayrallah

Every year it seems to become more financially difficult to get by as a dancer. But are colleges preparing students for this reality? Some programs teach skills like budgeting, grant writing and marketing. But fewer delve into personal finance, and address what it really takes to dance professionally in today's economy.

Part of the problem is how rapidly the dance world has changed. There were far more full-time company positions available 20 years ago, and many faculty members don't have firsthand experience of today's gig-to-gig landscape. Students today take on more student loan debt and face higher costs of living. Dance professors might also have some form of survivor's bias, as recent Columbia University graduate and New York City–based freelance dancer Nadia Khayrallah points out: They "made it" in the dance world, so their tendency might be to tell students that they'll "make it" too.

Keep reading... Show less
News

Sascha Radetsky Named Artistic Director of ABT Studio Company

Sascha Radetsky teaching ABT company class. Photo by Marcelo Gomes, courtesy ABT

There aren't many dancers who've had as varied a post-stage career as Sascha Radetsky.

Since retiring in 2014, the former American Ballet Theatre soloist and Center Stage star has reprised his role as Charlie in Center Stage: On Pointe; acted in two television programs (Starz network's Flesh and Bone and Hallmark Channel's A Nutcracker Christmas) and choreographed Misty Copeland's famous Under Armour commercial. He's also written articles for Vogue, Playbill and Dance Magazine, and he currently directs the ABT/NYU Master's in Ballet Pedagogy program. Now he has a new title to add to his credentials: artistic director of ABT Studio Company.

Read the full story at pointemagazine.com.

Get the print edition!
Dancers Trending

Meet Alena Kovaleva, the Teen Tackling Principal Roles at the Bolshoi Ballet

Kovaleva soars in Swan Lake. Photo by M. Logvinov, Courtesy Bolshoi Ballet.

Whether etching the linear purity of Balanchine's "Diamonds" or slowly stretching her long arms as Odette, the Bolshoi's Alena Kovaleva is a promising young talent. Majestic port de bras and impeccable legs that draw into textbook-perfect arabesques make her an ideal choice for both classical and lyrical roles. She's already advancing at record pace and was promoted to soloist in just her second season.

Company: Bolshoi Ballet

Age: 19

Hometown: Saint Petersburg, Russia

Training: Vaganova Ballet Academy

Keep reading... Show less

Sponsored

Sponsored

Viral Videos

mailbox

Get Dance Magazine in your inbox

Sponsored

Giveaways