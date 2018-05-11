- The Latest
- News
- Breaking Stereotypes
- Rant & Rave
- Dance As Activism
- Dancers Trending
- Viral Videos
- The Dancer's Toolkit
- Health & Body
- Dance Training
- Career Advice
- Style & Beauty
- Dance Auditions
- Giveaways
- Search
- Guides & Resources
- Performance Calendar
- College Guide
- About
- Dance Magazine Awards
- Meet The Editors
- Contact Us
- Advertise/Media Kit
- Classifieds
- Buy A Single Issue
- Give A Gift Subscription
This Joffrey Ballet Dancer Slays Half Marathons—And Says Other Dancers Can, Too
Running is many things to Joffrey Ballet dancer Joanna Wozniak: It's a way she stays in shape during summer layoff, it's a way she builds strength after injury, and it's a way she balances out her body.
"Even though class has motions that are repeated on both sides, when you're dancing in a performance, that's not always the case," says Wozniak, who's been a runner for more than 10 years. "So it's nice to go for a quick run when you have a day off."
She Loves Chicago's Many Road Races
Wozniak says that The Joffrey's home base of Chicago is perfectly suited to runners, with its flat terrain and numerous road races—she's competed in several. In 2010, she ran her first 5K, a benefit race for the animal welfare charity PAWS Chicago; from there, she built up her mileage to 10Ks, and eventually completed two half marathons.
Wozniak shows off her medal after a half-marathon. Photo courtesy The Joffrey Ballet
About That Myth That Running Is Bad For Dancers...
"I've definitely heard that dancers are not supposed to run, but I don't necessarily agree with that," says Wozniak. "If you're intelligent and careful with what you do, you won't injure yourself." In Wozniak's case, that means limiting her longer races to when she's on layoff.
Building running into her routine is also something she does gradually. Whenever she returns to running after a busy stretch of performing, Wozniak starts from a base of two miles once a week. She adds a half mile onto her route each week, topping out at five miles if she isn't training for any races.
"Too much of the time we get this idea that dancers can only dance, and it creates this nonhuman component to dancing," she says. "But we're all just human, and we're capable of doing anything."
Wozniak encourages other dancers not to fear running. Photo by Cheryl Mann, courtesy Joffrey Ballet
How Other Dancers Can Start
For dancers new to running, Wozniak emphasizes not overdoing it. "Start slow," she says. "Pace yourself and start with a few miles, or even one mile. And definitely stretch."
If you're not used to running, start easy. Photo by Noah Silliman/Unsplash
The Mental Strategies Relate Back to Dance
Though Wozniak doesn't run during the most demanding parts of The Joffrey's season—like its 35 annual Nutcracker performances—she adapts mental strategies from running to the stage. When she begins to feel exhausted, she reminds herself of what it feels like to do a half marathon: "The last couple miles are really brutal and crucial, but you just have to find the state of Zen and calm."
The strategy to get through a Nutcracker run isn't all that different from making it to the end of a half-marathon. Photo by Mārtiņš Zemlickis/Unsplash.
Sprinkled in among Royal Ballet soloist Meaghan Grace Hinkis' performance shots on Instagram are some seriously stunning close-up pictures of her corresponding beauty looks. From chiseled cheekbones to gold-dusted wigs, Hinkis fully embraces her ballet beauty routine. "I love doing stage makeup," she says. "It's fun to change up the look depending on the role I'm playing."
Looking for your next audition shoe? Shot at and in collaboration with Broadway Dance Center, Só Dança has launched a new collection of shoes working with some pretty famous faces of the musical theater world! Offered in two different styles and either 2.5" or 3" heels, top industry professionals are loving how versatile and supportive these shoes are! Pro tip: The heel is centered under the body so you can feel confident and stable!
Dancers are always trying to find more flexibility in their bodies. But what's the best way to do it?
We asked former dancers Ann and Chris Frederick, creators of Fascial Stretch Therapy, which targets connective tissue rather than isolating individual muscles. They recommend following these five principles to find the greatest range of motion within your body:
Ever wonder why some dancers' port de bras appears to be disconnected from their body? It typically comes down to how they stabilize their shoulder blades, says Marimba Gold-Watts, Pilates instructor to dancers like Robert Fairchild.
"Dancers often hear the cue to pull down on their latissimus,"—the biggest muscle in the back—"which doesn't allow the shoulder blades to lie flat," she says. "It makes the bottom tips of the shoulder blades wing, or flare out, off the rib cage."
Finding the right pointe shoe is hard enough. But as any serious ballet dancer can tell you, it's only half the battle. The padding you pair with your pointe shoes plays a big role in your ability to stay on your toes pain-free (or close to it) through classes and rehearsals. When Second Skin squares alone won't cut it, there's a new generation of toe pads to provide relief.
Photo by Nathan Sayers
Chances are you've seen these pads (and the telltale blue putty that comes with them) on your Instagram feed. The completely genius PerfectFit inserts are actually customized molds that fill any spaces between your toes and your shoe vamp, and help reduce pressure on commonly irritated spots like bunions. Though they've only been around for a few years, PerfectFit pads have already gained a huge pro following, including New York City Ballet's Sara Mearns, Royal Danish Ballet's Holly Dorger and Los Angeles Ballet's Bianca Bulle.
When 59-second clips of "This is America" began to take over my Insta feed last week, I didn't know how to feel. Graphic images from the music video showed the execution of a man with a guitar and the mass shooting of a church choir.
What truly struck me was physical and facial animation of Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino, as well as the gaggle of children shadowing his movement. Many saw the dance as a distraction from the mayhem in the background.
In 1989, Congress passed a resolution naming May 25—the birthday of tap legend Bill "Bojangles" Robinson—as National Tap Dance Day, and it has been celebrated annually on that date ever since. For years, the May issue of Dance Magazine featured a tap dancer on its cover to coincide with the holiday and highlight the form.
But some considered the gesture to be mere tokenism. "It feels like a handout," says tap dancer Jason Samuels Smith. "Our art form deserves more than that."
The way you start your morning can set the tone for the rest of the day. Establishing a productive and mindful morning routine can leave you feeling relaxed, grounded, and ready to take on the day ahead, no matter how busy.
We asked five professional dancers to share what they like to do each morning to prepare themselves for the happiest and healthiest day possible.
For many choreographers, opera is a mysterious world. Though operas often employ concert dance choreographers, they operate on an entirely different scale than most dance productions, and pose new challenges for dancemakers. Here's what you need to know to tackle your first production.