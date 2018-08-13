Please Enjoy These 3 BTS Sales Happening Right Now
Time for a quick pop quiz: What does "BTS" stand for?
A. Back To the Studio
B. Behind The Scenes
C. Back To School
D. Back To Shopping
Answer: All of the above! We've searched far and wide to round up a trio of blockbusting BTS online sales that you won't want to miss. Ready, set, stock up on everything you'll need for the 2018–2019 year of dance.
SOFFE
via soffe.com
Through Tuesday, August 14, use offer code "EXCLUSIVE30" on soffe.com to nab a cool 30% off dance graphic tees and tanks for guys and gals alike.
DANSKIN
Jenna Dewan for Danskin(via danskin.com)
Leotards? 50% off. Tights? 50% off. Tops AND bottoms? 50% off. The Annual Dance Event on danskin.com is an equal-opportunity discountfest.
CAPEZIO
via capezio.com
Order three pairs of Capezio tights by midnight eastern time on Monday, August 13 using offer code TIGHTS, and Capezio will throw in a fourth pair for free. No better way to stock up on the dance essential we all "run" through so quickly! (Pun DEFINITELY intended.)
Happy shopping, dancers!