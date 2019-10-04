David Hallberg Joins The Royal Ballet as a Principal Guest Artist
Yesterday, The Royal Ballet announced that David Hallberg will be joining the company as a principal guest artist for the 2019–20 season.
Hallberg is already a familiar face at The Royal. As a guest last season he danced alongside beloved partner and Royal principal Natalia Osipova in Sir Frederick Ashton's A Month in the Country and Sir Kenneth MacMillan's Romeo and Juliet. This year, Hallberg will continue to take on roles opposite Osipova. They'll perform MacMillan's Manon on October 15 and 19. On November 20, Hallberg will make his Royal Opera House debut as The Sleeping Beauty's Prince Florimund with Osipova as Princess Aurora. And in March of 2020, he'll return to star in the company's first revival of Liam Scarlett's new production of Swan Lake.
Over the course of the past year, Hallberg has also toured with Osipova as part of her Pure Dance program, a curated selection of new works. "His [Hallberg's] partnership with Natalia Osipova is thrilling to watch and together they have a very special chemistry," said The Royal Ballet's director Kevin O'Hare in a statement.
"It's such an honor to join The Royal Ballet as principal guest artist and dance beside, not only a partner with whom I share a unique connection, but also a world-renowned company," added Hallberg of his extraordinary connection to the celebrated ballerina.
We can't say we're surprised that Hallberg is in such high demand. Since returning to the stage in 2017 after a two-year-long recovery process, he's been frequently jetting around the world to perform. Last month alone, he danced Giselle at La Scala Theatre Ballet and in Christopher Wheeldon's A Winter's Tale at the Bolshoi. While Hallberg isn't on ABT's fall season roster, we're hoping he'll be back for the company's annual Met season. In the meantime we'll miss seeing Hallberg on this side of the pond, but we're excited for him to embark on this next adventure.
Today, dancers are cross-training more than ever. And though there are some recommendations about what types of cross-training might be best for dancers' bodies, ultimately it comes down to what works for you.
We asked 13 pros about their go-to cross-training routines as part of our "Spotlight" series—and each one of them has a totally different approach:
A master of cross-pollination, Annie-B Parson pulls material from dance, film, music, literature, theater and more into deeply satisfying dialogues. And she has a busy fall: Her new book is being published in November. Big Dance Theater, the company she leads in partnership with Paul Lazar, brings three works to the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts November 8 and 9. And American Utopia, the acclaimed concert tour she choreographed for David Byrne and an ensemble of musicians, appears on Broadway from October through January.