Deborah Mitchell in rehearsal with New Jersey Tap Ensemble. Vibeckedphoto, Courtesy New Jersey Tap Ensemble

How Tap Master Deborah Mitchell Helps Students Release Their Inhibitions

Shannon Woods
Aug 11, 2020

Deborah Mitchell, executive and artistic director of New Jersey Tap Ensemble, shares tools from nearly 30 years of teaching.

Meet dancers where they are.

"Use what you're given instead of imposing what you know," says Mitchell, who teaches tap to ages 9 to 80-plus. Your job description may be to teach a certain technique, but she encourages educators to recognize where dancers are coming from and what they already know before creating the lesson plan. "Help them bring out their confidence," says Mitchell, so they'll be more open to trying something new.

Transform the space. 

Not all dance classes take place in a studio. If you're teaching in a community center or school classroom, or even virtually, "remind students that this is our special space and we can dance here," Mitchell says. Transforming spatial limitations into a magical environment will help release students' inhibitions. "It's amazing how comfortable people get," she says.

Target the familiar.

Use relatable imagery, whether it's shapes, colors or, for tap, sounds. For instance, Mitchell will clap a rhythmic pattern while her younger students face the other direction. Instead of worrying about technique first, the most important thing is what they hear. When dancers respond by tapping the same rhythm she clapped, Mitchell says, "they get the biggest charge."

Related Articles Around the Web
new jersey tap ensemble deborah mitchell tap

Latest Posts

Daphne Boutin, Courtesy Keflezgy

Hip-Hop Choreographer Luam Is Using Her Voice to Spark Change

Having taught around the world and created for the likes of Beyoncé, Rihanna and Alicia Keys, Luam Keflezgy has established herself as one of the most respected choreographers in the dance industry. Her recognition stems from not only her creative expertise, but her flawless ability to use movement as a vessel for her unique voice.

Today, Luam is leading by example by brilliantly leveraging her social media following to highlight racial injustices within the dance industry. She has hosted IG live convos with artists like Martha Nichols, Phillip Chbeeb and Tony Tzar, tackling topics surrounding mental health, ally-ship and cultural appropriation. Luam also hosts her own podcast called Industry Talk that continues to spark conversations surrounding the dance and hip-hop community.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
race in dance luam keflezgy diversity in dance
diversity in dance