Ballet Hispánico's Eduardo Vilaro teaching class. Photo by Kelly Ireland, Courtesy Michelle Tabnick PR

How Can Companies Move Past Ballet’s White, Imperialist Roots?

Shannon Woods
Jan 03, 2020

Artistic director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico, Eduardo Vilaro weighs in on how companies can program beyond stereotypes and foster change.

Know the roots. 

Although Ballet Hispánico's programming promotes understanding and appreciation of the diversity within Latinx cultural identity, Vilaro mentions that ballet's history is still rooted in a white, imperialist system. "The structures of ballet in our country continue to support a caste system of color," he says. Addressing this issue can't happen by simply replacing white bodies with those of color. "The storylines have to change," Vilaro says, noting that some narratives told onstage still uphold the stereotypical racial tropes of the exoticized or fetishized Latinx body.

Change the narrative. 

Vilaro encourages artistic directors to take a critical eye to their company's programming, and to promote a diverse set of choreographic voices. "We have to start having the conversation from every part of the organization, including the board," he says. In November, Ballet Hispánico performed a program of works by Latina choreographers, for instance. Once more diverse voices appear onstage, Vilaro says, it will encourage productive discussions throughout the entire company, including teachers, staff and students.

Trust the next generation. 

Vilaro believes that the upcoming generation of dancers is armed with an enhanced vocabulary. "They are not speaking with fear or within structural racism," he says. "The way we train and teach cultural information is not within the trappings of what we came over here with as immigrants. We are teaching students to love their bodies and love themselves, and to understand that they are valued."

Related Articles Around the Web
eduadro vilaro ballet hispánico programming diversity in dance

Latest Posts

Dada Masilo's Giselle. Photo by Kevin Parry, courtesy Masilo

Are We Too Precious With Classic Dance Works?

Choreographer Natascha Greenwalt loves the music of Swan Lake, but she has a few problems with the ballet itself.

"I don't see this love story," Greenwalt says. "I see—there isn't consent." To her, Siegfried seems predatory, Odette seems far too apologetic, and the Odette/Odile duality reinforces toxic tropes about women who are either dangerously sexy or not sexy enough.

"Not to mention he's been presented with every human woman in the land, and he goes for a bird," she says with a laugh. "Like, you're never enough."

Greenwalt decided to make her own version of Swan Lake for the company she co-directs, Coriolis Dance. Working on her piece, Danses des Cygnes, she initially felt daunted taking on one of the most famous works in the ballet canon. But in the age of #MeToo, with women asking for their stories to be heard and sexual assault a major topic of discussion, she also saw an opportunity to bring the age-old work into a very contemporary conversation.

In her version, Odette is a human woman who chooses to become a swan, drawn to the sense of community among the birds, and Siegfried is a swan who violates her. "I felt like, Here's my chance to take a story I find deeply problematic, and a vocabulary that's really familiar to audiences, to be able to retell my own story," she says. "My ballet is a commentary on what I experience in seeing Swan Lake, more than trying to replicate what I think it is."

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
swan lake giselle cinderella martha graham cunningham jose limon classics
classics
Uri Sands leads TU Dance in rehearsal. Photo by Graham Tolbert Photography, Courtesy TU Dance

TU Dance's Uri Sands Resigns Amidst Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Uri Sands has resigned as co-artistic director of TU Dance, according to a release issued by the company this week. A recent lawsuit alleges sexual misconduct claims against him, which he denies.

Toni Pierce-Sands, his wife and co-founder, will continue to lead the Twin Cities-based company as artistic director.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
tu dance
tu dance
Gallaudet Dance Company. Photo by Andrew Robertson, Courtesy Gallaudet

Dancing While Deaf: What It's Like to Move to Music You Can't Hear

Paul Taylor rather famously never allowed mirrors in his studio, believing they fostered bad habits. But spend a few hours in the studio with Deaf and hearing-impaired dancers, and you'll never look at your reflection in the same way again.

"Some dancers use mirrors just for vanity," says Lexine Brooks, a Deaf dancer who began training at age 2. For nearly two decades, she's learned choreography in all sorts of ways, including an FM system that amplified her teachers' instructions in her ears. Today, she prefers to learn dance through American Sign Language and counting—as well as keeping an eye on the mirror.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
bay area international deaf dance festival gallaudet dance company lexine brooks zahna simon antoine hunter matt maxey shaheem sanchez deaf dancers samantha figgins
deaf dancers

Editors' Picks

contest
Enter Our Video Contest
Submit Here