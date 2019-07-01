Congrats to "Don't Miss It," Winner of Our June Video of the Month Contest

Afterjoining the Paul Taylor Dance Company in 2010, Michael Novak quickly became a critic's favorite for his quiet power onstage. But no one was more surprised than Novak when Taylor tapped him to be his successor last year, three months before the legendary choreographerdied. Dance Magazinerecently caught up with Novak during the company's appearances at the Orchestra of St. Luke's Bach Festival.
A few weeks ago, a friend of mine attended a professional contemporary class one morning, and later that evening perused Facebook to find that the teacher had shared a video of her dancing a phrase from class. A successful and professional working dancer, she was horrified to see a video of herself online that she had never given permission to be used, or even been approached about.