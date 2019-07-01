Powered by RebelMouse
Dance Magazine Video Contest Winners
Dance Magazine
Jul. 01, 2019 02:00PM EST

Congrats to "Don't Miss It," Winner of Our June Video of the Month Contest

Still from "Don't Miss It"

"Don't Miss It" features dancer Teddy Tedholm in a video that simulates editing glitches to heighten musicality.


