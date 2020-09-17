The Doris Duke Charitable Foundation Just Awarded Four Dance Artists $275,000 Each

Jennifer Stahl
Sep 17, 2020

At a time when many artists are feeling more financially strained than ever before, one of the most coveted grants in the arts has decided to offer more money. The Doris Duke Charitable Foundation has responded to the economic crisis by giving away eight Doris Duke Artist Awards, up from six in 2019.

What's more, half of those are dance artists: Ana María Alvarez of CONTRA-TIEMPO in Los Angeles, Sean Dorsey of San Francisco's Sean Dorsey Dance and Fresh Meat Festival, Rennie Harris of Philadelphia's Rennie Harris Puremovement and New York City contemporary choreographer Pam Tanowitz.

The 2020 Doris Duke Artist Awards come with a $275,000 grant—$250,000 of which is completely unrestricted, plus $25,000 meant to encourage savings for retirement.

This year's other awardees include jazz musicians Andrew Cyrille and Cécile McLorin Salvant and playwrights Michael John Garcés and Dael Orlandersmith.

As Dance Magazine has covered before, this kind of no-strings-attached funding can have a huge impact on artists. Tanowitz explained in a press release, "As a choreographer, I'm most driven by the people I collaborate with in the studio, and because I like to work with a large team, I've always prioritized them before myself for the sake of the work. With this unique support from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, I will no longer have to choose. For the first time, I will be able to invest in my own well-being worry free and continue to prioritize my collaborators."

funding covid-19 coronavirus doris duke artist awards grants money

Latest Posts

Photo by Emil Cohen, Courtesy of Cohen

Al Blackstone Opens Up About Being Nominated for an Emmy at Such a Bittersweet Time

Al Blackstone was sitting on his couch in Queens, New York, when he found out he'd been nominated for an Emmy. Hot, sweaty and exhausted from shooting the first ever dance video he's both choreographed and directed, he was telling his partner about his day when a barrage of texts came pouring in to congratulate him. "I knew nominations were being announced, but I was on such a high from this project that I wasn't thinking about it," Blackstone says. "I looked at my partner and said, 'I think I got the nomination!' "

The recognition is a cumulative nod for three of his numbers on Season 16 of "So You Think You Can Dance": "I'll Be Seeing You," "Mambo Italiano" and "The Girl From Ipanema." Ahead of the awards ceremony this Sunday, he spoke to Dance Magazine about the nominations, what he's been up to during lockdown and his plans for the immediate future.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
so you think you can dance al blackstone emmy awards
emmy awards