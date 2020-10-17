Charles Weidman and Doris Humphrey in her Variations and Conclusions from "New Dance" (1935)

Barbara Morgan, Courtesy DM Archives

Why Doris Humphrey Left Denishawn, In Her Own Words

Courtney Escoyne
Oct 17, 2020

Modern dance pioneer Doris Humphrey was born October 17, 1895.

After a decade as a soloist with Denishawn, her growing disillusionment with its management and artistic principles led her to leave the company with Charles Weidman and Pauline Lawrence. In a series of letters to her parents penned in 1928, excerpted in the February 1976 issue of Dance Magazine, Humphrey wrote, "I've worried over [Ruth St. Denis] till I'm sick—and decided to quit and concentrate on things that are right, or wrong ones that are within my power...I'll probably change my mind about being an idealist—but I'm set on it now."

The Humphrey-Weidman company found great success presenting works on contemporary American social concerns. Though arthritis forced Humphrey to stop dancing in 1945, she continued to teach and choreograph, and served as artistic director of her student José Limón's company, until her death in 1958.

A 9 or 10-year old Doris Humphrey rests her head in her hand with a put-upon look, one hand resting on the neck of a fluffy cat. Her mother lounges just behind, another cat in her arms.

Courtesy DM Archives

Doris Humphrey (right) and her mother, 1905


Related Articles Around the Web
doris humphrey charles weidman ruth st. denis pauline lawrence ted shawn dance history

Latest Posts

Boston Ballet's Lia Cirio with Paulo Arrais in Balanchine's Agon. Photo by Liza Voll, courtesy Cirio

Now That She's Back at Work, Lia Cirio Shares the Hobbies, Music and More That Got Her Through the Shutdown

Boston Ballet has recently gone back to the studios, starting up rehearsals again (with multiple safety precautions in place) to prepare for a hybrid performance season. For principal Lia Cirio, it's a welcome return. But she never really stopped moving during the six-month shutdown. On top of creating dance films, holding a season for the Cirio Collective and designing T-shirts to raise money for various causes, she was also commissioned to create a new work for Boston Ballet's ChoreograpHER program next May.

Dance Magazine recently caught up with her for our "For Your Entertainment" series to hear about the hobbies, books, podcasts, memes and more that have kept her going.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
lia cirio boston ballet for your entertainment
for your entertainment