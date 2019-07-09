Powered by RebelMouse
Advice for Dancers
Dr. Linda Hamilton
Jul. 09, 2019 02:45PM EST

My Boyfriend Left Me for Another Dancer in the Company. Now What?

Amplitude Magazin/Unsplash

My boyfriend left me for another dancer in the company. How can I keep performing at my best? It's humiliating.

—Lovelorn, New York, NY

I am so sorry. Mixing work with your personal life can be especially complicated in a field like dance. While it can be hard to come to grips with this heartbreak, you haven't lost anything of value if he's someone who could give you up so easily.

My advice is to seek support from your friends, and if the situation is affecting your work or you become depressed for two or more weeks, a psychologist who works with dancers might be helpful. In the studio, try to keep your attention focused on you and your progress. When you're ready to start dating again, don't be afraid to look for a new love outside the company.

