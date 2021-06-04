Friday Film Break: Dutch National Ballet in Sedrig Verwoert's "I Feel It Too"

Jun 04, 2021

Dutch National Ballet recently released three new dance films by its Young Creative Associates, including "I Feel It Too" by choreographer Sedrig Verwoert. Directed by Kevin Osepa, the 25-minute film grapples with the irony of being on hold and restricted, and yet unexpectedly finding space to think bigger than before. Thirteen dancers move through six key scenes throughout the opera house, creating striking shapes and group architecture. In one, Black poet Roziena Salihu, surrounded by white dancers, speaks powerfully about the experience of being marginalized, and how she'll no longer accept it.

All three films, including Wubkje Kuindersma's "Memento" and Milena Sidorova's "Rose" are available to watch for free until October 20.

Getty Images

Topical Pain Relievers Are the Next Item on Your Dancer Self-Care Supply List

With the stressors of the pandemic still lingering more than one year later, self-care is, rightfully, a priority for everyone right now. But dancers have always known the importance of keeping their bodies and minds as healthy as possible. After all, your body is your instrument, and as we make our long-awaited returns to the studio and stage, finding self-care strategies that work for you will be crucial to getting back up to speed—mentally and physically—with your rigorous performing and training schedule.

Dancers have a myriad of options to choose from when it comes to treating minor ailments like soreness, swelling and bruising. One that's quickly gaining popularity are topical pain relievers, which provide targeted, temporary relief of minor pain. These days, there's more than just your tried-and-true Tiger Balm on the shelves. From CBD lotions to warming gels and patches, finding the product that's right for you can be as difficult as finding the perfect Rockette-red shade of lipstick…but even more beneficial to your dance career.

Read on for our breakdown of some of the most common ingredients to look out for in the topical pain relief aisle.

May 2021