Friday Film Break: Dutch National Ballet in Sedrig Verwoert's "I Feel It Too"

Dutch National Ballet recently released three new dance films by its Young Creative Associates, including "I Feel It Too" by choreographer Sedrig Verwoert. Directed by Kevin Osepa, the 25-minute film grapples with the irony of being on hold and restricted, and yet unexpectedly finding space to think bigger than before. Thirteen dancers move through six key scenes throughout the opera house, creating striking shapes and group architecture. In one, Black poet Roziena Salihu, surrounded by white dancers, speaks powerfully about the experience of being marginalized, and how she'll no longer accept it.
All three films, including Wubkje Kuindersma's "Memento" and Milena Sidorova's "Rose" are available to watch for free until October 20.