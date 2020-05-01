Congrats to "Embers," Our April Video of the Month Contest Winner

Dance Magazine
May 01, 2020

In "Embers," Daniel Geddes and Mark Tatham illustrate humanity's fraught relationship with the earth through Bailey Snyman's choreography.

Jim Coleman, Courtesy Boston Conservatory at Berklee
Badge
Boston Conservatory at Berklee

Boston Conservatory at Berklee Has A Transformational New Summer Intensive in Commercial Dance

If you're interested in a traditional contract at a ballet or contemporary company, it's easy to find an intensive that meets your needs. But up until now, summer opportunities for aspiring commercial dancers have been fairly limited.

Enter the brand-new, three-week Boston Conservatory at Berklee Commercial Dance Intensive, aimed at dancers ages 15-22 and emphasizing industry-specific skills—from urban dance to singing to hip hop to acting for the camera. The program aims to provide dancers with the confidence and expertise they need to thrive in an ever-competitive dance field where versatility is key.

