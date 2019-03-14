Powered by RebelMouse
In The Studio
Kelsey Grills
Mar. 14, 2019 01:06PM EST

The Timelessness of Ephrat Asherie's ​ODEON and Where It's Headed Next

Robert Altman

Dancer/choreographer Ephrat "Bounce" Asherie's background is a melting pot of cultures from all over the world—which you can vividly see reflected in her work. But the recent Harkness Promise Awardee attributes the cross-pollination of genres in her work to more than just her background.

The choreographer says her eclectic style is deeply inspired by the New York City club scene. "It reflects a utopic space where people of so many different backgrounds can come together," she says. "Everyone has the room, space and time to express all the parts of themselves. So the idea of having the freedom to put all my interests together is supported by the collective consciousness of the club saying 'Go for it!' "

We stepped into the studio with Asherie and her company as they rehearsed an excerpt of ODEON for The CUNY Dance Initiative's 5th Year Fest. The piece, which premiered at Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival in June 2018, is a work Asherie feels will be in her repertoire forever. "I think the music is really timeless," she says. "There's something universal about it." Unfortunately, the musical score by Ernesto Nazareth will not be live with the company at CUNY as it was when it premiered at the Pillow.

"The piece is rooted in Brazilian music," Asherie says, "but because Brazilian culture is implicitly such a hybrid of its Indigenous and African roots, and European influences—there's something in there that is so unique and that spoke immediately to me. I always like making connections, whether it's through dance, people, spaces or time periods."


Catch ODEON at CUNY Dance Initiative's 5th Year Fest at Baruch Performing Arts Center, March 21 and 23.

Related Articles Around the Web
hip hop contemporary dance modern dance lindy hop swing dance afro cuban dance brazilian dance cuny dance festival baruch arts center ephrat asherie
The Conversation
The Creative Process

Why "World of Dance" Choreographer Tessandra Chavez Believes Failure is Essential

Louise Flores, courtesy Chavez

Tessandra Chavez has always had a desire to create: The San Diego native founded her own company, Unity Dance Ensemble, when she was just 15 years old. Today, her intensely emotive work on music videos, concerts and TV shows like "So You Think You Can Dance" and "Dancing with the Stars" has garnered her an Emmy win and two World Choreography Awards. Her latest endeavor brings her back to her company as they compete for the top spot on NBC's "World of Dance."

Chavez recently spoke with Dance Magazine about how the show has taught her new skills, and why she embraces both criticism and failure.

Keep reading... Show less
News

Corbin Bleu Taps His Way Back to Broadway

Corbin Bleu as Billy Crocker in Arena Stage's production of Anything Goes. Photo by Maria Baranova, Courtesy Arena Stage

Corbin Bleu's theater gigs are the skimpiest part of his resumé, which includes not just High School Musical, but everything from horror films to "Dancing with the Stars." His first two Broadway shows, In the Heights and Godspell, didn't particularly showcase his dancing, but in 2016, he tapped and fox-trotted his way to a Chita Rivera Award in Holiday Inn, the New Irving Berlin Musical. Last year, he did Singin' in the Rain in St. Louis and the 1934 Cole Porter musical Anything Goes in Washington, DC. This month, he returns to Broadway in another classic Porter show, playing Bill Calhoun in Kiss Me, Kate at Studio 54. But when we caught up with him, there was another Bill on his mind—he had just opened as Billy Crocker in the Arena Stage production of Anything Goes.

Keep reading... Show less