Fabrice Calmels as Othello in Lar Lubovitch's Othello. Cheryl Mann, Courtesy Larisa Elizondo.

Fabrice Calmels Leaves the Joffrey Ballet After Nearly 19 Years

Chava Lansky For Pointe
Dec 12, 2019

Joffrey Ballet dancer Fabrice Calmels announced Monday that he'll take his final bow with the company after a performance of Nutcracker on December 29.

Born in France, Calmels trained at the Paris Opéra Ballet School before moving to the United States to study at the Rock School, Boston Ballet School and School of American Ballet. In addition to the long list of roles he's danced at the Joffrey, Calmels has worked as a model, and in 2014 won the Guinness World Record as the world's tallest ballet dancer.

We caught up with Calmels to hear about why he's leaving after nearly 19 years, and what his future after the Joffrey will hold.

Why did you decide to leave the Joffrey?

I've been with the company now for almost two decades. I was hired by Gerald Arpino, the co-founder of the Joffrey Ballet—I was the last dancer that he really truly hired. He was a fantastic mentor, and taught me so much about integrity and respect. There was such a mentality and work ethic in the company that I grew up with, and things have changed, the company has been through so much.

I've done incredible roles, one after the other. But as an artist and a performer I always want to improve and feel like I can get to the next level. Watching new dancers come into the company reminded me of what it was all about, and I think it's my time now.

Also the Joffrey is going to be leaving the Auditorium Theater for the Lyric, and my whole career has been at the Auditorium. It's been 18 years, which is the age I was when I came to the United States, so all of these were signs that told me that it was necessary to move on.

Will dancing still be a part of your life?

Absolutely. I think I'm at the top of my game. I'm not retiring, I'm not doing this because of health. And I love teaching and coaching. I've done that since 2003, and I love the kids I train. I've just been doing it when time allows.

You're moving to Los Angeles. Why California?

First of all, California is warmer, and I need that for a little while. Also California makes sense because a lot of things that I want to do could be movie related. I also feel like it's far away from ballet. There are a few companies out there, but not that many, and I like that challenge. I'm interested to see what California has to offer.

You've been pursuing a modeling career. Do you hope to focus more on that?

I've been signed with IMG for the past few years, but it's kind of slowed down because the Joffrey's schedule is so packed. It's really grueling, and we're constantly in production. What I've refused to do though now is really have a set plan. I want to slow down, and not rush into anything.

What part of life with the Joffrey will you miss the most?

What I really love is acting—when I was in France I used to take acting classes. I love being onstage, and performing a full-length story ballet, and doing the due diligence of learning the character. It takes a lot of preparation, which I really love.

What have been some of your favorite roles?

Karenin in Anna Karenina, and Othello. Also Apollo. And working with Sir Anthony Dowell, and Christopher Wheeldon. Chris makes ballet fun, and has been a huge influence in my career. And we have the same hero: Gene Kelly.

Can you tell me a bit about ILYS, the new business that you're working on?

It's still under wraps, but it's about the dance industry. In the American market, dance is so niche, and only a very cultured audience come to the ballet. My biggest passion now is to really change the way that people think about ballet, and make it part of the culture. So I'm not done; actually, I'm just starting.

Related Articles Around the Web
retirement joffrey ballet fabrice calmels

Latest Posts

Here's the First Trailer for the "In the Heights" Movie

Lights up on Washington Heights—because the trailer for the movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical In the Heights has arrived. It's our first look into Lin-Manuel Miranda's latest venture into film—because LMM isn't stopping at three Tony awards, a Grammy award, and an Emmy.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
in the heights broadway movie film adaptation trailer teaser teaser trailer lin manuel miranda christopher scott choreographer
in the heights
Martin Miseré, Courtesy Cinetic Media

The Best Way to Close a Century of Cunningham? A 3-D Film of His Work

In much the same way that it would be reductive to think of Merce Cunningham's choreography as steps divorced from meaning, to call Alla Kovgan's highly anticipated film Cunningham a documentary is to oversimplify. There's rare archival footage, sure, but the musings of Cunningham, his early dancers, John Cage, and Robert Rauschenberg are melded with contemporary performances. Members of the final generation of the Merce Cunningham Dance Company (coached by director of choreography Jennifer Goggans) dance sections of the choreographer's most iconic works in eye-popping locations, filmed using 3-D technology to grant audiences an unprecedented degree of intimacy. Could there be a better way to close the year-plus extravaganza of events celebrating Cunningham's centennial? In theaters December 13.

merce cunningham alla kovgan john cage robert rauschenberg jennifer goggans cunningham centennial
cunningham centennial
Paul Matteson teaching at Lion's Jaw Performance & Dance Festival. Photo courtesy Matteson

These 5 Mistakes Are Holding You Back from Improving

There's a healthy dose of repetition in your dance education—whether it's those same fundamentals you're asked to practice over and over as you deepen your technique or the many run-throughs it takes to polish a piece of choreography. But teachers also see the same missteps and issue the same reminders from student to student, perhaps over decades in the studio.

We asked five master teachers to describe the things they wish they no longer had to correct—because if students could just remember to incorporate the feedback, they'd be on their way to becoming better dancers.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
wade madsen velocity dance center cornish college of the arts jumaane taylor lou conte dance studio ashlé dawson broadway dance center jolanta mosteika fred astaire dance studios paul matteson university of the arts technique tips
technique tips

Editors' Picks

contest
Enter Our Video Contest
Submit Here