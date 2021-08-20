Friday Film Break: "A Body Is," Featuring Marco Flores Dance Company

At the beginning of the Spanish Civil War, rising musician Antonio José Martínez Palacios was executed without a trial at just 33 years old. To pay tribute, the Madrid-based Marco Flores Dance Company teamed up with filmmaker Jaime Dezcallar to revisit and reimagine his music through this dance film. To a stirring original score by Tagore González, based on Palacios' "¡Ay, amante mío!," the dancers perform a mix of flamenco, contemporary and ballet movements choreographed by Flores.

