All the Free Outdoor Fitness Classes You Can Take in NYC This Summer

Happy first day of summer! It's the season of sweaty rehearsals, outdoor performances, and for some of us, summer layoff.
How to stay in shape sans daily company class without breaking the bank? If you're in New York City, you're in luck: You can cross-train for free this summer with a variety of options throughout the boroughs. Bonus: They're all outside!
Not in NYC? Most major cities have similar offerings—check out the programming for your local parks and cultural centers to find out.
Waterfront Workouts at Brooklyn Bridge Park
Julienne Schaer, via Brooklyn Bridge Park's Twitter
Sweat with a view of the Manhattan skyline at Brooklyn Bridge Park, where classes like yoga, zumba, Pilates and salsa are offered almost every day at varying times. In-person registration generally begins half an hour before start time.
Prospect Park Yoga
via bendandbloom.com
For a park yoga experience that's not as crowded as Manhattan's Bryant Park, venture to Brooklyn's more laid-back Prospect Park for yoga on Thursdays at 7 pm. Classes are taught by a rotating schedule of instructors from local studios. Bring your own mat, and RSVP here before your first class.
Myrtle Avenue Summer Series
via Myrtle Avenue Brooklyn Partnership
The Myrtle Avenue Brooklyn Partnership hosts free high-energy workouts (think boot camp and kickboxing) at Myrtle Avenue Plaza in Clinton Hill every Saturday in the summer at 9 am. And just for the month of June, check out Tuesday yoga classes at the same location at 7 pm. No registration required.
Cardio in Downtown Brooklyn
Via downtownbrooklyn.com
There's a variety of free fitness options in Downtown Brooklyn—from H.I.I.T. to zumba to Pilates. Dates, times and locations vary, so check out the current schedule here.
Summer Fitness at Brookfield Place
Via bfplny.com
Manhattan's fanciest mall is offering free fitness classes on Wednesdays and Sundays in their waterfront plaza, taught by instructors from usually-expensive studios like CorePower Yoga and Tone House. Register in advance here.
