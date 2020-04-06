Learn a New Skill or Strengthen Your Side Hustle With These Free Online Courses

Many dancers are finding themselves with an unprecedented amount of downtime. After all, there are only so many hours you can spend taking barre in your living room or streaming at-home workout classes.
But what about that nondance skill you're always wanted to sharpen?
Whether you're finding yourself curious, cash-strapped or a mix of both, now's the time to dive into skills to strengthen—or develop—your side hustle. In light of the coronavirus, many companies are offering free or discounted online courses covering just about everything under the sun. Here's a sampling of what's available.
Coursera
Browse complimentary classes from Coursera, which offers training from top companies and universities in a plethora of subjects, here. Choose from topics like personal branding, from the University of Virginia; DSLR photography basics, from Michigan State University; and how to build an Android app, from CentraleSupélec—all free through May 31.
Brit + Co
Women-driven digital media outlet Brit + Co is waiving fees for its online courses through April 9. Use code "SELFCARE" at checkout. Exercise your creativity as you try out a new skill like calligraphy or cake decorating, or retool your company's Instagram strategy.
Skillshare
High school and college students can redeem two months of complimentary access to Skillshare's premium membership. Choose from thousands of classes ranging from graphic design to web development. If you're thinking about offering your services as a freelancer, check out this course for pointers on pricing your work and negotiating with clients.
Fender Play
Maybe it's time to dust off that guitar that's taken up residence in the corner of your room. Fender Play is comping a three-month trial to its online music lessons to the first 500,000 people to sign up. Study guitar, bass or ukulele with professional instructors.
edX
EdX connects the living-room learner with more than 2,500 courses from 140 institutions. Dive into the principles of launching a startup with Babson College, or take a python programming class for absolute beginners from the University of Michigan—at no cost. The nutrition, exercise and sports course from the Netherlands' Wageningen University & Research may be of special interest to dancers who are curious about exercise physiology and sports nutrition.
Udemy
Online global learning platform Udemy has created a collection of 150-plus free courses in light of COVID-19. One we're eyeing: best practices for working remotely. There are also classes on how to start a podcast or a blog, design a website, or polish your writing or public speaking skills.
Plus, many of its paid courses—including training in popular Adobe programs like Illustrator, Photoshop, Premiere Pro and Lightroom—have been deeply discounted.