Keerati Jinakunwiphat. Photos by Jayme Thorrnton

Take a Free Class With Our January Cover Star Keerati Jinakunwiphat

Jennifer Stahl
Jan 28, 2021

Between her distinctive presence as a dancer in Kyle Abraham's A.I.M and her own creative vision as a choreographer, Keerati Jinakunwiphat was a natural fit for Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch" list this year.

Now, you can take a free online class with the cover star of our January issue through Dance Media Live! On February 11, at 12 pm ET, Jinakunwiphat will teach a 45-minute movement class, followed by a short Q&A with participants.

Her class will begin with combinations using the floor to discover a sense of groundedness, tactility and mobility, and to start playing with shifts of weight. As the class continues, movement will grow bigger as you explore different planes. Throughout her teaching, Jinakunwiphat focuses on how dancers can stay present as they take up space.

Click here to register for free, and submit any questions you'd like to ask her.

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
cover dance media live online dance class online dance training online dance classes keerati jinakunwiphat cover story

Latest Posts

Courtesy Hong Kong Dance Company
Badge
Hong Kong Dance Company

Here’s What Happened When Hong Kong Dance Company Trained Its Dancers in Martial Arts

When dancers here in the U.S. think about martial arts, what might come to mind is super-slow and controlled tai chi, or Hollywood's explosive kung fu fight scenes featuring the likes of Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan. Martial arts in real life can be anywhere and anything in between, as the Hong Kong Dance Company recently learned. A few months ago, the company wrapped up its ambitious three-year embodied research study into the convergences between martial arts and classical Chinese dance. Far from a niche case-study, HKDC's qualitative findings could have implications for dancers from around the world who are practicing in all styles of dance.

Hong Kong Researcher/dancer Huang Lei performing in "Convergence"Courtesy Hong Kong Dance Company


GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
martial arts hong kong dance company
hong kong dance company
February 2021