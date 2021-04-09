Empty Vessel - Madison Elliott

Friday Film Break: Madison Elliott's "Empty Vessel," Part of The Future Dance Festival

Jennifer Stahl
Apr 09, 2021

When even a blink of the eyes is musical, you know the details of a work have been thoroughly thought through. In Madison Elliott's "Empty Vessel," directed by Taylor Yocum and set to Hobo Johnson's "February 15th," the camera only catches movement from the waist up, but every body part seen is strategically engaged—and every moment is timed for maximum impact. The choreography bounces between powerful phrases that reverberate through Elliott's body and unsettlingly quiet details like a tap of a finger.

This piece was my pick for the opening program of 92Y Harkness Dance Center's Future Dance Festival, which kicks off today. Out of 185 submissions, works from 21 early-career dancemakers were chosen for the online event by a panel of industry leaders: Kyle Abraham of A.I.M, Janet Eilber of Martha Graham Dance Company, Victor Quijada of RUBBERBAND, Taryn Kaschock Russell of Harkness, Jessica Tong of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Eduardo Vilaro of Ballet Hispánico and myself. The selections will be shown over the next three weekends, each introduced by the jury member who chose it.

Related Articles Around the Web
madison elliott dance films dance film friday film break

Latest Posts

Courtesy Bloch
Badge
BLOCH

The BLOCHspot + Alcyone Sneaker Are What Dancers Actually Need in 2021

Almost a year later and...yep, we're still in a global pandemic. As COVID-19 drags on, your pre-pandemic footwear is probably on its last legs by now (if it was ever up to dancing all day on floors that aren't sprung). And even when we do finally return to the stage, dancing in non-traditional spaces is a trend that's likely to stick around. Sporting a new pair of kicks designed specially for dancers might be just the boost you need to meet the dance world's "new normal" head-on.

Here, everything you need to know about the next-generation sneaker and handy spin spot that'll make this spring feel like the fresh start dancers deserve.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
dancewear shoes alcyone bloch spot bloch
bloch
February 2021