Friday Film Break: ABT's Zimmi Coker in Gabrielle Lamb's "Passacaglia"

Dance Magazine
Dec 11, 2020

For an online version of her outdoor Carpet Series, choreographer Gabrielle Lamb set this solo on American Ballet Theatre corps standout Zimmi Coker, one of our 2020 "25 to Watch." Accompanied by New York City Ballet Orchestra violinist Derek Ratzenboeck on a breezy rooftop high above New York City, Coker performs Lamb's intricate choreography with delicious attack and clarity. The film was produced by Pigeonwing Dance & Arts on Air NYC.

