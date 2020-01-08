A $2 Million Grant Will Transform Gibney Into A Repertory Company

The Gibney dance empire keeps expanding. Its leader, Gina Gibney, announced today that with a $2 million gift from Andrew A. Davis, a trustee of the Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund, her company will double in size and become a commission-based repertory troupe.
Formerly called Gibney Dance Company, the new Gibney Company will increase from six dancers to twelve and begin touring internationally. The company will debut with newly-commissioned works at The Joyce Theater in November 2021.
Gibney sees this transformation as filling a gap in New York City. Since the closure of Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet in 2015, New York has not been home to a sizable contemporary repertory company. "Why do dancers leave New York City to perform in other companies?" says Gibney in The New York Times. "There's such an opportunity to create something big." Gibney was inspired by troupes like Ballet BC and Nederlands Dans Theater, says the Times.
A contract with the new Gibney Company will come with some notable perks: 52-week contracts, health insurance, on-site physical therapy, an annual artistic sabbatical and paid vacation. Company members—referred to as artistic associates—will continue to act as activists as part of their contracts.
Gibney Company will be led by Gina Gibney as artistic director, and Nigel Campbell and Amy Miller will continue to serve as directors.
To start the process of expanding, Gibney will be holding auditions on February 29.