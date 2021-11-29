12 Holiday Gift Ideas for Your Favorite Dancer

As rewarding as it is to see the excitement on someone's face when they unwrap the holiday gift you've given them, finding that gift can be stressful. When you're shopping for someone who spends most of their days in the studio, gift giving can feel like even more of a challenge. Whether you're looking for a bigger item for the dancer on your list that will help elevate their training or you want to gift something smaller that can be enjoyed post-rehearsal, we've got you covered.
Cloud & Victory The Sleep Eye Mask, $18
For the dancer as obsessed as we are with Cloud & Victory's Instagram feed (and its endless laugh-out-loud memes), consider this clever sleep mask. Embroidered with the phrase 'Visualising the Choreography,' the satin sleep mask is perfect for catching a quick pre-performance power nap or settling in at home for an uninterrupted night's sleep with a side of humor. The small, woman-owned business has plenty of other fun accessories, dancewear and, even, clothes to choose from, too (may we recommend The Tired Dancer Club Hoodie?).
Apartment No. 3 Lucky Charms Notebook, $20
Courtesy Apartment No. 3
A dance journal can be a helpful tool for keeping track of corrections, setting goals and staying inspired. The Lucky Charms Notebook is the perfect space for this with a mix of daily task pages, lined sheets for notes and art pages filled with words of encouragement. The notebook comes from Apartment No. 3, a home decor and accessories company that was founded by Diana Albrecht, a former professional dancer with The Washington Ballet and Boston Ballet. You can feel good about your purchase knowing that the company works directly with artisans around the world, focusing on ethical sourcing and sustainable practices.
Tiler Peck Virtual Master Classes, $150 per class
We might be biased, but it doesn't get much better than having the opportunity to learn from New York City Ballet principal Tiler Peck. For Dance Media Live!, Peck is hosting hour-long Zoom lessons live from New York City Center. Covering everything from musicality and speed to teaching pantomime from story ballets like The Nutcracker, Peck will be giving dancers individual corrections throughout each session as well as offering a post-class Q&A with her students. You can gift a single class or purchase access to multiple sessions at a discounted rate.
True Botanicals Nature Bathing Forest Bath Soak, $38
Taking time to recover and relax is an essential part of training. And while that rest time looks different for everyone, you'll be hard-pressed to find a dancer who doesn't enjoy a warm bath to relieve their sore muscles. True Botanicals' new Nature Bathing Forest Soak creates a spa-like experience at home with a blend of soothing ingredients to condition the skin and essential oils like lemon eucalyptus to promote relaxation. Because it uses multiple moisturizing ingredients like jojoba seed oil and aloe vera extract, it leaves skin feeling soft, even after an extra-long soak. True Botanicals works with the nonprofit organization MADE SAFE to ensure all of the brand's products are made with ingredients that are nontoxic and nonirritating.
Nappytabs x Rhythm Jewellery Hoop Dream Earrings, $65–$189
Husband and wife choreographic duo Napoleon and Tabitha D'umo (better known as “Nappytabs”) teamed up with Canadian jewelry company Rhythm Jewellery for a new collection that’s available just in time for the holidays. Nappytabs' Evolution collection features versatile pieces inspired by the diversity of the couple’s own artistic journey, which spans world tours, award shows and, of course, their Emmy Award–winning work on "So You Think You Can Dance." The Hoop Dream Earrings can be worn three different ways to take you from the studio to a night out. Choose the hoop style on its own for a classic accessory, or attach the 14-karat rose-gold accent chain (either directly onto the hoop or along the stopper at the back of your earlobe) for something more statement-making. The hoops are available in two sizes in sterling silver, 10-karat yellow gold and 10-karat white gold.
RolflexPRO, $69.95
Courtesy Rolflex
An upgrade from your average foam roller, the RolflexPRO utilizes leverage (instead of gravity) to roll out sore muscles more easily and with more control over the pressure used. The lightweight and portable design is small enough to store in a dance bag. And because it's adjustable, you can use it to massage your hips as easily as your calves and feet. With a yellow foam roller on one side and double rollers on the opposite side, the device allows you to roll over joints without causing pain while deeply massaging the muscles.
Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil, $39
We're of the firm belief that when it comes to onstage makeup, the more glitter, the better. If the dancer on your gift list has approximately 100 shows of The Nutcracker over the holiday season, this Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Diamond Bomb highlighter will keep them glowing. Available in platinum, copper and pink/gold shades, the highlighter has a unique jelly-powder formula that melts into the skin. Using a powder brush, it can be dusted along the high points of the face or swept all over the body (or both, if you're like us).
BodyWrappers Ripstop Pants, $18.40
Warm-ups are always welcome in a dancer's wardrobe, and the BodyWrappers Ripstop Pants (also known as the “trash bag pant” in the dance world) have been a longtime go-to for dancers of all levels and techniques. Designed to get dancers warmer faster, the pants come in black, deep teal and plum, and they feature elastic at the waist and the heels so that you can wear them long or roll them up.
Pivo Pod Lite, $100
For the dancer who is always filming combos from workshops, taking virtual classes or recording audition clips, the Pivo Pod Lite makes the whole thing more seamless. Designed for hands-free tracking as you move, Pivo includes an auto-zoom feature that allows you to film up close or from a distance. Available in six colors, it's compact enough to bring with you wherever you go. While you can use the device as is, Pivo also offers tripods to give your filming more height and stability, and a remote control so you can stop and start on command.
Moondance Sculpture by Gina Klawitter, $320–$450
Courtesy Kliwatter
Fine artist Gina Klawitter combined sculpting and painting to develop her Figures In Fabric Sculptures technique. For her piece entitled Moondance, Klawitter worked with Philadelphia Ballet dancer Fernanda Oliveira as her model, molding fabric to capture her posed feet. Now, she's offering smaller sculpture reproductions, in resin and perma-stone, that can be displayed on your wall or coffee table.
Gaynor Minden Studio Bag, $65.99
This versatile bag looks like a traditional backpack, but it also features top handles so you can carry it multiple ways. The Gaynor Minden Studio Bag is water-resistant with an easy-to-clean lining, and, most importantly, it was designed with multiple pockets (on the outside and the inside!) to organize an endless collection of warm-ups, shoes and hair ties.
Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Luxe Hydration Trio, $39
This Herbivore Botanicals beauty set comes with a perfect combination of products that dancers can store in their bag for studio use and at home. The Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist works for a mid-rehearsal pick-me-up, with its refreshing blend of moisture-binding hyaluronic acid, organic rose water and coconut water. The Coco Rose Lip Conditioner is another dance-bag staple that's packed with smoothing and softening ingredients, like coconut oil and Moroccan rose oil, while the Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish can amp up your shower routine with its soft rose scent and mix of moisturizers and gentle exfoliators, like pink clay, coconut oil and shea butter.